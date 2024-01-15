en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Nauru Sides with China, Further Isolating Taiwan

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Nauru Sides with China, Further Isolating Taiwan

In a move that further intensifies the geopolitical tension in the Pacific region, the small island nation of Nauru has announced its decision to sever ties with Taiwan and recognize Beijing instead. This diplomatic shift comes in the wake of Taiwan’s democratic elections and is perceived as a significant step in China’s ongoing efforts to isolate Taiwan on the global stage.

Nauru Sides with China

Nauru’s decision to switch its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing reduces Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to a meager dozen. This switch is interpreted as Nauru’s bid to establish full diplomatic relations with China, a global powerhouse. By doing so, Nauru aligns itself with the rising global opinion favoring the One-China principle, a policy that regards Taiwan as an inseparable part of China’s territory.

China’s Diplomatic Offensive

China has been systematically working to isolate Taiwan, striving to diminish its presence in international institutions. Nauru is the latest country to join a growing list that has chosen to cut ties with Taiwan in favor of the One-China principle. This successful diplomatic maneuver by Beijing leaves Taiwan with only 12 nations, including the Holy See, recognizing it instead of China.

Geopolitical Struggle in Pacific Region

The dynamics of relations between China and Taiwan is a complex weave of historical events, political status debates, and intermittent tension. The recent shift by Nauru underscores the deep-rooted instability and the ongoing tug-of-war between the two governments, largely influenced by strategic interests, including economic incentives and political support. Taiwan’s government has voiced its strong condemnation and deep regret over these actions, urging Beijing to abandon confrontation in favor of mutually beneficial cooperation.

0
Asia China Taiwan
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
37 seconds ago
Emerging African Infrastructure Fund Raises $294 Million, Eyes Asian Market
In a significant stride for infrastructure development, the Emerging African Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) has successfully amassed $294 million in debt capital. The fund, with its primary focus on African projects, has now broadened its investment portfolio by extending into the Asian market. This move not only signals an intensified interest in infrastructure development within these
Emerging African Infrastructure Fund Raises $294 Million, Eyes Asian Market
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
9 mins ago
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
16 mins ago
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia
49 seconds ago
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
3 mins ago
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
Peace Odyssey 2023: A Trilateral Step Towards Peace and Economic Collaboration
9 mins ago
Peace Odyssey 2023: A Trilateral Step Towards Peace and Economic Collaboration
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
19 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
34 seconds
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
35 seconds
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
36 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
40 seconds
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
44 seconds
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
47 seconds
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
49 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
56 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 min
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
20 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app