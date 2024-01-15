en English
China

Nauru Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Taiwan, Leans Towards China

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Unveiling a significant shift in the Pacific’s geopolitical landscape, the island nation of Nauru has severed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, choosing to establish relations with China instead. This development is a critical marker in the ongoing diplomatic face-off between China and Taiwan, a scenario where China, asserting Taiwan as its territory, has been determinedly working to isolate Taiwan on the global stage by persuading its few remaining diplomatic allies to switch loyalties.

Nauru’s Decision: A Blow to Taiwan

The loss of Nauru as an ally delivers a punch to Taiwan’s international standing, reducing the count of nations that formally acknowledge it as a sovereign entity. Nauru’s President, David Adeang, announced this decision via a national address, stating it was ‘in the best interests’ of his country and its populace. In response, Taiwan declared it was terminating diplomatic relations with Nauru ‘to safeguard our national dignity’.

China’s reaction was of appreciation and readiness to ‘open a new chapter in bilateral relations with Nauru’ based on its one-China principle. The implications of this move are profound, with Taiwan left with only 12 diplomatic allies that still recognize it as an independent state.

China’s Economic Leverage: A Key Factor

Nauru’s decision might have been influenced by China’s economic clout and the allure of investment and aid, which forms part of China’s broader strategy to gain influence in the Pacific region. This event casts a spotlight on the larger geopolitical contest in the Pacific, where regional powers are engaged in a struggle for influence through diplomatic and economic means.

Global Implications and Reactions

Following Taiwan’s recent presidential election, Nauru’s switch is a setback to Taiwan’s endeavors to retain its diplomatic allies and maintain its international status. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has condemned China for the switch, contending it was designed to suppress Taiwan’s democratic accomplishments. The US, though maintaining close unofficial ties with Taiwan, has been accused of falling short in providing the island with the means to defend itself.

China’s global campaign pressuring countries into avoiding official diplomatic relations with Taiwan has been long-standing and relentless. It has even lashed out at the US and Canada for congratulating Taiwan’s newly elected president. China’s vow to annex Taiwan by force if necessary further underscores the tension in this geopolitical power play.

China International Relations Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

