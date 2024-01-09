en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nanoleaf Illuminates CES 2024: Debuts Outdoor Lighting and Orchestrator App

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Nanoleaf Illuminates CES 2024: Debuts Outdoor Lighting and Orchestrator App

Nanoleaf, a renowned name in modular wall lighting, has lit up CES 2024 with its debut in outdoor lighting. The new range includes Outdoor String Lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights, both designed to elevate home exteriors with dynamic gradients and warm ambiance. This marks a significant expansion for Nanoleaf, which is well recognized for its indoor lighting solutions.

Orchestrator App and Smart Multicolor Lightstrip

Adding to the excitement, Nanoleaf also showcased the Orchestrator app. This software syncs light shows to music playlists and songs, creating a multisensory experience for users. Simultaneously, Nanoleaf announced a new Smart Multicolor Lightstrip for indoor use. All these products are designed to integrate seamlessly with the Nanoleaf app, offering customization and automation capabilities through Matter hubs.

Launch Details and Skylight Pre-Orders

The new exterior lighting products and Orchestrator software are scheduled to launch in Spring 2024. However, Nanoleaf has kept the market in suspense by withholding pricing details until a later time. Meanwhile, Nanoleaf’s Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light, a product that has been generating considerable buzz, is now available for pre-order.

Notable Events in the Tech World

While Nanoleaf’s announcement has made waves, other tech giants are also making headlines. Tencent Holdings Ltd is facing a significant stock decline, recording a loss of $32 billion, potentially attributable to proposed new Chinese gaming curbs. Analysts predict this downward trend may continue. Conta Simples, a Brazilian expense management and corporate card company, celebrated a Series B round led by Base10 Partners, raising over R 200 million. Apple Inc. is navigating a deepening iPhone sales slump in China, with indications of further decline. Nvidia is prepping for mass production of an AI chip tailored for China, set to commence in Q2 2024, in compliance with US export rules.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Infosys Braces for Challenging December Quarter Amidst Pressures on Multiple Fronts
Infosys, one of India’s leading IT giants, is expected to endure a challenging December quarter as a result of a mix of lower pass-through revenues, higher furloughs, and a decline in discretionary spending. The company’s operating margin is also projected to suffer due to wage increments implemented in November of the previous year. Despite these
Infosys Braces for Challenging December Quarter Amidst Pressures on Multiple Fronts
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector's Record-Breaking Growth
5 mins ago
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector's Record-Breaking Growth
Infortrend Enhances High Availability Service for Uninterrupted Enterprise Operations
8 mins ago
Infortrend Enhances High Availability Service for Uninterrupted Enterprise Operations
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
3 mins ago
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
Egypt Charts Path for Economic Growth with Real Estate Export Program in 2024-2030 Plan
4 mins ago
Egypt Charts Path for Economic Growth with Real Estate Export Program in 2024-2030 Plan
Wolverhampton's The Halls to Host Express & Star Business Awards as Newspaper Marks 150th Anniversary
4 mins ago
Wolverhampton's The Halls to Host Express & Star Business Awards as Newspaper Marks 150th Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
Vidit Gujrathi's Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament
23 seconds
Vidit Gujrathi's Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
28 seconds
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
49 seconds
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
1 min
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
1 min
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
2 mins
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
2 mins
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
4 mins
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
4 mins
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
38 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app