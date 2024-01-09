Nanoleaf Illuminates CES 2024: Debuts Outdoor Lighting and Orchestrator App

Nanoleaf, a renowned name in modular wall lighting, has lit up CES 2024 with its debut in outdoor lighting. The new range includes Outdoor String Lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights, both designed to elevate home exteriors with dynamic gradients and warm ambiance. This marks a significant expansion for Nanoleaf, which is well recognized for its indoor lighting solutions.

Orchestrator App and Smart Multicolor Lightstrip

Adding to the excitement, Nanoleaf also showcased the Orchestrator app. This software syncs light shows to music playlists and songs, creating a multisensory experience for users. Simultaneously, Nanoleaf announced a new Smart Multicolor Lightstrip for indoor use. All these products are designed to integrate seamlessly with the Nanoleaf app, offering customization and automation capabilities through Matter hubs.

Launch Details and Skylight Pre-Orders

The new exterior lighting products and Orchestrator software are scheduled to launch in Spring 2024. However, Nanoleaf has kept the market in suspense by withholding pricing details until a later time. Meanwhile, Nanoleaf’s Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light, a product that has been generating considerable buzz, is now available for pre-order.

Notable Events in the Tech World

While Nanoleaf’s announcement has made waves, other tech giants are also making headlines. Tencent Holdings Ltd is facing a significant stock decline, recording a loss of $32 billion, potentially attributable to proposed new Chinese gaming curbs. Analysts predict this downward trend may continue. Conta Simples, a Brazilian expense management and corporate card company, celebrated a Series B round led by Base10 Partners, raising over R 200 million. Apple Inc. is navigating a deepening iPhone sales slump in China, with indications of further decline. Nvidia is prepping for mass production of an AI chip tailored for China, set to commence in Q2 2024, in compliance with US export rules.