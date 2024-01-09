en English
Business

Nanoleaf Debuts First-Ever Exterior Lights at CES 2024 Amid Other Global Tech Updates

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Nanoleaf Debuts First-Ever Exterior Lights at CES 2024 Amid Other Global Tech Updates

In a significant development, Nanoleaf, the innovative lighting solutions company, has unveiled its first-ever range of exterior lights at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The line-up includes Outdoor String Lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights, purpose-built to illuminate and enrich outdoor spaces such as gardens, patios, and backyards.

Expanding Horizons: Nanoleaf’s Outdoor Lighting

Marking its entry into the outdoor lighting segment, these innovative products boast compatibility with the Nanoleaf app, enabling users to integrate them seamlessly with existing Nanoleaf products for enhanced control and customization. The products, set to hit the market in Spring 2024, feature Matter integration, facilitating dynamic gradients and synchronized light shows based on music analysis. These lights connect via Wi-Fi 6, and the company’s new software features allow for custom animations and gradient effects, adding another dimension to outdoor aesthetics.

The Indoor Addition: Smart Multicolor Lightstrip

Alongside the outdoor lights, Nanoleaf has introduced the Smart Multicolor Lightstrip for indoor use, further broadening its product offerings. The product, like its outdoor counterparts, is compatible with the Nanoleaf app, ensuring a cohesive lighting experience.

Orchestrator App: Synchronized Light Shows

Adding to the excitement, Nanoleaf unveiled the Orchestrator app, a revolutionary software designed to create responsive light shows synchronized with music playlists and songs. Through real-time music analysis and beat detection, the Orchestrator promises to elevate the lighting experience to new heights, set for release alongside the new outdoor lights in Spring 2024.

Pre-order Now: Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light

Completing the roster of product announcements, the previously unveiled Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light is now available for pre-order. This unique lighting solution features a flush-mounted modular square design with diffused multi-point lighting, offering users remote control or automatic on/off scheduling. The product is expected to ship in late January 2024.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

