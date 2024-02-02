NaaS Technology Inc. Joins PMC Diversified Equity Fund's Portfolio Amid Rising Interest in China's EV Market

In a significant move reflecting the rising trend of electric vehicle (EV) adoption and the burgeoning Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) market, NaaS Technology Inc. has been incorporated into the investment portfolio of PMC Diversified Equity Fund (PMDEX) in Q4 of 2023. This is based on the recently disclosed information in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 13F. NaaS Technology Inc., a pioneer in providing comprehensive EV charging solutions, is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company operating in China.

Growing Institutional Interest in NaaS

Managed by Envestnet's Quantitative Research Group, PMDEX employs a factor-based approach, focusing on investing in companies exhibiting strong asset pricing factors. With this inclusion, NaaS now forms part of PMDEX's consumer retail category, rubbing shoulders with other major conglomerates like Amazon and Alibaba.

The entrance of NaaS into PMDEX's portfolio underlines the escalating institutional interest in China's rapidly growing NEV market. Other funds such as the WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and the Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund have also amped up their positions in NaaS. In addition, active climate change-focused ETFs like CCSO and ELEC have recently incorporated NaaS into their investment holdings, further consolidating NaaS's position on the global stage.

NaaS's Impact on China's Charging Infrastructure

As a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, NaaS Technology Inc. is committed to delivering comprehensive EV charging solutions. As of September 30, 2023, it has successfully connected a significant portion of China's public charging infrastructure, thereby playing a pivotal role in China's ongoing energy transition and the shift towards cleaner, more sustainable modes of transport.

Future Outlook

The inclusion of NaaS in these portfolios not only validates its increasing global recognition and influence but also signals the accelerated pace of China's transition towards NEVs. With China targeting to attain 'carbon neutrality' by 2060, the role of companies like NaaS Technology Inc. becomes increasingly crucial. As institutional interest continues to grow, it will be interesting to observe how NaaS and companies of its ilk shape the future of China's EV market.