Myethos Unveils Honkai: Star Rail Tingyun Figure for $27.65, Fans React on Weibo

Myethos has recently announced the release of an official 1/10 scale Gift figure of Tingyun from the popular game Honkai: Star Rail, priced at an accessible 199 CNY ($27.65). The figure, standing at approximately 175 millimeters, captures Tingyun in a dynamic pose with her signature twin fans, one of which is elegantly positioned to cover her mouth. This collectible will be available for purchase exclusively at HoYoVerse stores starting September 2024.

Announcement Sparks Varied Reactions

Following the announcement on Weibo, the online community has expressed a mix of reactions. Some fans have expressed surprise at the figure's affordable price, considering the quality and detail Myethos is known for. Others have taken the opportunity to inquire about potential figures for other characters, particularly male ones, and to discuss Tingyun's role and storyline within the Honkai: Star Rail game. Tingyun, a character from the Foxian race encountered in the Luofu arc, is celebrated for her abilities to recharge Energy and boost ATK, making her a valuable Harmony character in the game.

Behind the Scenes of Tingyun's Figure

The creation of Tingyun's figure highlights Myethos' commitment to bringing beloved game characters to life in exquisite detail. The positioning and accessories, including the intricately designed twin fans, reflect significant aspects of Tingyun's character and abilities within the game. This release underscores the growing trend of game developers and figure manufacturers collaborating to create tangible representations of virtual characters, much to the delight of fans and collectors alike.

Exploring the Impact on Fans and Collectors

This latest addition to the Honkai: Star Rail merchandise collection not only satisfies the demand for high-quality, affordable collectibles but also engages the community in discussions about future releases and the representation of characters in merchandise form. The reaction on Weibo signifies the strong connection fans have with the characters and their eagerness to see more diverse representations in the future. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among fans and collectors, marking another successful collaboration between Myethos and HoYoVerse.

As Myethos prepares to release the Tingyun figure to the public, the decision to price it under $30 has proven to be a strategic move that caters to a wider audience. This approach not only makes collecting more accessible but also strengthens the bond between the game's fans and its characters. With this release, Myethos and HoYoVerse set a promising precedent for future collaborations, potentially leading to a more inclusive and diverse range of merchandise that celebrates the rich tapestry of characters within the Honkai: Star Rail universe.