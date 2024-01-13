en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Myanmar’s Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Armies Reach Ceasefire, Brokered by China

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Myanmar’s Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Armies Reach Ceasefire, Brokered by China

In a significant development, Myanmar’s ruling military junta and an alliance of ethnic minority armies, commonly referred to as the ‘armed alliance,’ have reached a ceasefire agreement, bringing a pause to months of conflict in the northern Shan state. This conflict, which began in October, has been the most formidable challenge to the junta’s rule since its power seizure in 2021.

Key Players and Their Roles

The armed alliance, composed of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and the Arakan Army (AA), had seized several towns and key trade points along the border with China. This ceasefire agreement was brokered with China’s help in Kunming, a city in the Yunnan province that borders Myanmar. The agreement was announced by both the junta’s spokesperson, Zaw Min Tun, and the representative of the TNLA, Tar Bhone Kyaw.

Terms of the Ceasefire

The terms of the ceasefire agreement include an immediate cessation of hostilities, disengagement of military personnel, and resolution of disputes through peaceful negotiation. Moreover, both parties have committed to ensuring the safety of Chinese border residents and Chinese personnel in Myanmar, reflecting China’s strategic interests.

Implications of the Conflict and Ceasefire

Before the ceasefire, the alliance had seized control of Laukkai town, notorious for illicit activities such as gambling, prostitution, and online scams. This marked another setback for the junta. The ceasefire agreement is considered significant for maintaining peace and stability along the border region. It aligns with the interests of all parties involved, including China, which has been affected by the conflict with reports of casualties and security threats to its citizens and property. It is worth noting that the conflict has also led to the displacement of more than 300,000 people, with reports of Myanmar police and military personnel surrendering to rebel groups or fleeing across borders into India.

Looking Ahead

The success of the ceasefire agreement largely depends on adherence to its terms by both parties. The stakes are high, with the safety of border residents, the stability of the region, and the fate of displaced people hanging in the balance. It remains to be seen whether this ceasefire will pave the way for a peaceful resolution to Myanmar’s ongoing crisis.

0
Asia China Military
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
21 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
In a historic moment for Taiwan, presidential candidate Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has clinched victory in the fiercely contested election. This triumph marks the first time a party has secured the presidential office three consecutive times since the introduction of direct presidential elections in 1996. Lai’s win, however, has sparked
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Urbanization and Climate Change: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
2 hours ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
2 hours ago
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
30 mins ago
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
Volcano Erupts on Japan's Suwanose Island: No Immediate Danger Reported
1 hour ago
Volcano Erupts on Japan's Suwanose Island: No Immediate Danger Reported
Exploring Taiwan's Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation
1 hour ago
Exploring Taiwan's Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
54 seconds
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
Aston Villa's Fan Zone: A Threat to Local Vendors' Microeconomy?
2 mins
Aston Villa's Fan Zone: A Threat to Local Vendors' Microeconomy?
SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans
2 mins
SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans
Ole Miss Triumphs Over Vanderbilt in Thrilling Clash: Implications for Future Tournaments
2 mins
Ole Miss Triumphs Over Vanderbilt in Thrilling Clash: Implications for Future Tournaments
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
3 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
3 mins
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
6 mins
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
6 mins
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
54 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app