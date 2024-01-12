en English
Asia

Myanmar’s Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Alliance Agree to Temporary Ceasefire

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
In a significant development in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict, the military junta and an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups have reached a temporary ceasefire agreement. Facilitated by China, the agreement follows a period of intense fighting, especially in the northern Shan state. The conflict intensified in October when the alliance initiated an offensive against the junta. This offensive marked the most substantial challenge to the military government since it seized power in a 2021 coup. The alliance’s efforts resulted in the capture of several towns and key trading hubs along the China border.

The Ceasefire Agreement

The ceasefire agreement was brokered during a meeting held in China’s southern city of Kunming. According to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, both parties have committed to an immediate ceasefire, the disengagement of military forces, and the resolution of disputes through peaceful negotiations. However, the specific areas covered by the ceasefire were not disclosed.

Trouble at Laukkai

Recently, the alliance claimed control over Laukkai, a town infamous for illicit activities. This development further undermines the junta’s control and adds a new dimension to the conflict. The ceasefire comes on the heels of incidents where fighting overflowed into Chinese territory, which led to China expressing strong dissatisfaction. The country cited casualties among its citizens and urged for protective measures for its nationals.

China’s Role in the Conflict

China’s role as a mediator in the conflict is underscored by these recent developments. There were previous attempts at brokering a temporary ceasefire last month, but clashes continued. Maintaining the ceasefire and peace talks is seen as beneficial for all parties involved and crucial for the stability of the Myanmar-China border region. This conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and continues to pose a great challenge to the junta’s control over the country. The ceasefire represents a hopeful step towards a peaceful resolution.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

