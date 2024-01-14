en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Motorbike Tour to Everest’s North Base Camp: A Grueling 4,300km Journey through Tibet

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Motorbike Tour to Everest’s North Base Camp: A Grueling 4,300km Journey through Tibet

An audacious motorbike tour to Mount Everest’s North Base Camp in Tibet, spanning a daunting 4,300 kilometers, began in the unassuming Vietnamese city of Lao Cai, nestled on the Chinese border. Led by Tuan Nguyen of MotoTours Asia, the expedition comprised tenacious riders who were to face an array of challenges, some foreseeable, others entirely unexpected.

Hindered Beginnings and Tightened Itineraries

The adventure was set off on the wrong foot right at the starting line as border police at Lao Cai rebuffed the passage of motorcycles into China. This unforeseen complication resulted in a three-day delay, tightening the group’s itinerary considerably. To stay on track, the riders were compelled to cover a daily average of 400 kilometers, starting with an ambitious 500-kilometer stretch on the first day.

Modern Roads and Rugged Passes: The Route to Everest

The expedition’s route was as diverse as it was challenging, offering a mix of modern toll roads and rugged mountain passes. The altitudes climbed significantly along the journey, peaking at a staggering 5,009 meters above sea level. At these heights, the riders grappled with harsh weather, altitude sickness, and formidable riding conditions. Yet, the journey was not just about physical endurance; it also offered a rich tapestry of cultural and natural landmarks. From the ancient walled city of Dali to the mesmerizing Tiger Leaping Gorge, from the mythical city of Shangri La to the awe-inspiring vistas of the unclimbed Khawa Karpo mountain, the expedition was a feast for the senses.

Bureaucratic Hurdles and Cultural Experiences

The group’s journey was not just physically demanding but also bureaucratically challenging. Frequent checks at military checkpoints, fuel stations, and hotels necessitated the presentation of multiple permits and documents. Comfort was often compromised, with riders dealing with insufficient heating in hotels and uncomfortably hard beds, especially in Deqen. However, the riders were compensated with breathtaking views and unique experiences that were deeply woven into the Tibetan landscape and culture.

Despite the hardships, the motorbike tour to Mount Everest’s North Base Camp emerged as a testament to the riders’ resilience and adventurous spirit. The grueling 4,300-kilometer journey through Tibet proved to be a rewarding experience, carving indelible memories in the minds of the riders and inspiring countless others to chase their own adventures.

0
China Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
5 mins ago
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
In a crucial development that further underscores Taiwan’s commitment to democracy, Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious in the presidential elections held on Saturday. Defying warnings from Beijing, Ching-te secured a third consecutive term for the DPP, winning with 40% of the ballot. This victory, however, has been met with
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
China and Cambodia Mark Year of People-to-People Exchange
1 hour ago
China and Cambodia Mark Year of People-to-People Exchange
The Macallan Unveils Limited Edition A Night on Earth: The Journey
1 hour ago
The Macallan Unveils Limited Edition A Night on Earth: The Journey
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
6 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
14 mins ago
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
37 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
51 seconds
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
Trump's Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy
3 mins
Trump's Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy
UK Steps Up Support for Ukraine With Record $3.2 Billion Military Aid
3 mins
UK Steps Up Support for Ukraine With Record $3.2 Billion Military Aid
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
4 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections
4 mins
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Fall in 2026 Zambia Elections
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
5 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
Japan Praises Taiwan's Democratic Process: Congratulates Newly Elected President Lai Ching-te
6 mins
Japan Praises Taiwan's Democratic Process: Congratulates Newly Elected President Lai Ching-te
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
9 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
4 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app