Business

MIXUE Group Files for IPO on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
MIXUE Group Files for IPO on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Zhengzhou-based MIXUE Group, a celebrated drinks enterprise with a prominent presence in the Chinese market, has announced its decision to go public, with a filing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange main board. The company, with its two leading brands – Mixue and Lucky Cup, offering tea and coffee products respectively, has caught the attention of the beverage sector with its impressive growth.

MIXUE’s Competitive Edge

Known for its value-for-money offerings, MIXUE Group has catered to the Chinese masses for over 26 years. Its portfolio, featuring freshly-made fruit drinks, tea drinks, ice cream, and coffee, all priced around $1 per item, has resonated with consumers seeking quality products at affordable prices. On December 18, MIXUE expanded its reach, opening its first store in Hong Kong’s bustling Mong Kok area.

Impressive Revenue Growth

Despite the challenging market conditions, MIXUE has reported significant revenue growth. The company recorded 13.6 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in 2022, marking a year-on-year increase of 31.15 percent. The growth continued in 2023 with 15.4 billion yuan in revenue in just the first nine months, representing a 46 percent year-on-year increase. The company’s net profits also showed a positive trend, rising by 5.3 percent in 2022 and 51.1 percent in the first nine months of 2023.

Expansion Strategy

As of September 2023, MIXUE Group operates a broad network of 36,000 stores across China, over half of which are situated in third-tier cities and below. This indicates the company’s strategic focus on tapping into lower-tier markets. The IPO aims to raise funds for capacity expansion, facility upgrades, logistics system improvements, overseas business growth, intellectual property development, marketing, and enhancing digitization and intelligence capabilities.

In a concurrent development, another Chinese freshly-made beverages brand, Guming Holdings, has also filed for an IPO with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating a growing trend in the industry’s shift towards public listings.

Business China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

