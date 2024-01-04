en English
Business

MGM to Award Discretionary Bonus to Employees Amid 16th Anniversary Celebration

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
MGM to Award Discretionary Bonus to Employees Amid 16th Anniversary Celebration

Gaming giant MGM has announced its decision to award a ‘discretionary bonus’ to eligible employees equivalent to a month’s salary, slated for distribution during the 2024 Chinese New Year period. Over 95% of MGM’s workforce, a staggering 12,000 strong, are set to benefit from this bonus. The decision coincides with MGM’s 16th anniversary celebrations at Grande Praça, and serves as a gesture of gratitude and recognition of the tireless efforts of the company’s ‘Golden Lion team’.

MGM’s Optimistic Outlook

Pansy Ho, the chairperson and executive director of MGM China, expressed optimism regarding the company’s future. MGM is set to create a ripple in the upcoming silver jubilee of Macau’s return to China, and the 75th anniversary of the PRC’s formation as it plans to participate in and create more mega events in 2024. The company’s confidence in the Macau market has also been reiterated, with plans to expand its non-gaming elements to attract a larger international audience.

Comprehensive Upgrades and More Opportunities

As a part of their growth strategy, MGM China is not only focusing on engaging in more iconic events and activities but also implementing comprehensive upgrades to their properties. This dual approach is designed to provide their employees with better opportunities and an impressive platform to excel in their respective roles. The company’s co-chairperson, Bill Hornbuckle, acknowledged the team’s competence and contribution to the company’s exceptional growth and results.

A Celebration of Success and Loyalty

The announcement of the bonus and MGM’s future plans came during the company’s 16th-anniversary celebrations. The event served as a platform to honor the ‘Golden Lion team’ for their hard work and unwavering loyalty. Hornbuckle’s acknowledgment of the team’s contribution and the decision to award the bonus is a testament to MGM’s commitment to its workforce and its belief in their role in shaping the company’s future.

Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

