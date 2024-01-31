Methanex Corporation Posts Increased Net Income in Q4 2023: Financial Results Revealed

In a statement released earlier today, Methanex Corporation, a leading producer of methanol, revealed its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The data shows a significant increase in net income compared to the preceding quarter. The company's net income stood at $33 million, or $0.50 per common share on a diluted basis, marking a substantial improvement from the third quarter's $24 million or $0.36 per common share.

Key Contributors to the Profit Rise

The company attributed this rise to several factors, including a higher average realized price for methanol, increased sales of Methanex-produced methanol, and a lower mark-to-market effect from share-based compensation due to shifts in the company's share price. However, these gains were somewhat offset by decreased income from a gas contract settlement recognized in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was reported at $148 million, while the Adjusted net income stood at $35 million, or $0.52 per common share. These figures represent a significant leap from the third quarter's Adjusted EBITDA of $105 million and Adjusted net income of $1 million, or $0.02 per common share.

Impact of Market Conditions

The average realized price of methanol rose to $322 per tonne, up from $303 per tonne in the previous quarter. Methanex observed stronger market conditions, driven by a surge in demand, especially from China, which outpaced supply increases. On the supply side, increased coal-based production in China was counterbalanced by planned and unplanned production outages in the US and Asia. Additionally, production was reduced because of natural gas restrictions in Iran and China, which led to a decrease in inventories and a consequent rise in methanol prices throughout the quarter.