Automotive

Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Shift

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Shift

As the wheels of the global economy turn, Mazda Motor Corporation, a stalwart of the automotive industry since 1920, finds itself stalled by economic headwinds in China and Southeast Asia. With shares actively traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and OTC markets, the company’s near-term sales outlook appears grim. The slowing Chinese economy, increased competition from Chinese automakers, and economic frailty across Southeast Asia are key factors impacting Mazda’s performance.

The Rough Road Ahead

China’s economic slowdown, reflected in the declining Manufacturing PMI, has led Mazda to trim its full-year fiscal 2024 sales volume forecast for its China business by a substantial 34%. Moreover, the company only anticipates a modest single-digit sales volume growth in the Chinese market for FY 2024. The road in Southeast Asia is equally rocky, with intense competition from Chinese automotive companies leading to a projected 10% contraction in Mazda’s sales volume for the Southeast Asia market in FY 2024.

Electric Shift, Short-Term Shock

The company’s venture into electrification, a necessity for the long-term, could initially prove a bumpy ride. The establishment of an Electrification Business Division and dedicated officers, though promising, is expected to weigh on earnings in the short term. As a result, Mazda’s EBITDA and EBIT are projected to decline over the FY 2024-2027 period.

Valuation Amidst Volatility

Despite these headwinds, the market is currently valuing Mazda Motor at consensus forward FY 2024 P E EV EBITDA and EV FCF valuation metrics of 5.0 times, 1.8 times, and 3.3 times respectively, indicating a depressed valuation. This, combined with the potential for future recovery in the Chinese economy and potential benefits from electrification investments, renders Mazda a Hold in the current market scenario.

Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

