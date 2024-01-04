en English
Market Price Monitoring in December 2023: A Comprehensive Insight

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
In the heart of December 2023, a comprehensive market price monitoring of 50 significant means of production across nine diverse categories unfolded a mixed trend in the national circulation field. The analysis, compared with figures from early December, revealed that 24 types of products experienced a price increase, an identical number of 24 saw a decrease, and two maintained stability. The market price of essential means of production, markedly different from the producer price, includes not only the production costs but also circulation expenses, enterprises’ profits, and taxes.

Producers Prices and Market Prices: A Symbiotic Relationship

This broad price point is influenced by producer prices, but can deviate due to the timing differences in response to market changes. This expansive price monitoring covers a wide range of products. The operation was executed by nearly 2000 wholesalers, agents, and dealers sprawled across more than 300 trading markets in 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities within the country. The price monitoring methods were comprehensive, including on-site price collection by information officers, telephone inquiries, and digital communications such as instant messaging and email.

Market Movements: Insights from the Manufacturing Sector

The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business disclosed that economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in December 2023 for the 14th consecutive month. The Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent, indicating an overall economic contraction. New Orders, Employment, and Backlog of Orders all remained in contraction territory, while Production showed a slight increase. Prices decreased, while Supplier Deliveries and Imports also contracted.

Steel Imports and the Housing Sector

Steel imports into the US escalated to a five-month high in December 2023, with semi-finished and finished steel import licenses showing significant increases. Domestic steel output slipped the week before Christmas, but global steel production rose in November compared to a year earlier. US housing starts also jumped in November, and most steel markets are expected to be more balanced in 2024.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

