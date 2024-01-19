March 2024 Deadline Looms for Dada Nexus Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (GPM) has issued a reminder for the fast-approaching deadline of March 11, 2024, for investors to file lead plaintiff motions in a class action lawsuit against Dada Nexus Limited (Dada). The litigation is focused on investors who purchased Dada securities between May 11, 2023, and January 8, 2024.

The Root of the Lawsuit

Recent internal audit findings triggered the legal action, unveiling questionable practices that may have led to an overstatement of approximately RMB 1 billion in revenues and costs for the year 2023. On January 8, 2024, Dada cautioned that the previously issued revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 should not be relied upon. The aftermath of this news was a significant plunge in Dada's stock price, inflicting substantial investor losses.

Allegations Against Dada Nexus Limited

The complaint contends that the defendants made false and misleading statements about the company's financial health. It alleges that they failed to disclose the overstatement of revenues and costs, thereby deceiving investors. GPM extends an invitation to the affected investors to make contact with them to potentially pursue claims for recovery of losses under federal securities laws.

Investors' Rights and Interests

Investors are also provided with information on rights and interests concerning the pending class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses of shareholders affected by alleged securities fraud during the specified period. Here, the expertise of law firms like Rosen Law Firm and Levi & Korsinsky LLP - well-known for their successes in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation - becomes crucial.

Those who suffered a loss in Dada Nexus stock during the relevant time frame are encouraged to learn about their rights to seek recovery. The lawsuit alleges that Dada revenues were overstated, and defendants made false statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects. With the deadline looming, shareholders must act swiftly to secure their rights and interests.