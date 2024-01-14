en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian and Maldives’ Development Models

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian and Maldives’ Development Models

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, during his state visit to China, has drawn parallels between the Chinese province of Fujian’s development model and that of the Maldives. This observation comes in light of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations under the auspices of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The initiative embodies mutual investments and infrastructure development, taking the bilateral relations to a new height.

Shared Economic Strategies

The Maldivian President underscored the similarities in economic strategies of the Maldives and Fujian. Both regions place substantial emphasis on trade, tourism, and the maritime sector. These sectors serve as significant contributors to the economies of both regions, driving their growth and development.

BRI: A Catalyst for Growth

The president applauded the benefits of the BRI for the Maldives, which include enhanced connectivity, improved infrastructure, and overall economic growth. The initiative is seen as a powerful catalyst that can propel the Maldives towards achieving its development goals and fostering a more robust economy.

Historical Maritime Ties

The president also shed light on the historical maritime ties between the two regions, which date back centuries. These deep-rooted connections, he pointed out, serve as a solid foundation that supports contemporary bilateral relations. The maritime history is a testament to the enduring partnership that has stood the test of time and continues to influence the relations between the Maldives and China.

This statement by the Maldivian President not only underlines the growing cooperation and strategic partnership between the Maldives and China but also acknowledges the shared development paths. These commonalities may facilitate mutual understanding and joint progress, strengthening the ties between the two nations in the years to come.

0
China International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
24 seconds ago
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the crucial role of the nation’s judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs in China’s quest for national rejuvenation, underscoring the government’s commitment to stability and order. This call to action signifies the leadership’s focus on social stability, legal reform, and strict law enforcement as key components on China’s path
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
New Alliance Aims to Foster Cultural IP Integration and Development in China
3 hours ago
New Alliance Aims to Foster Cultural IP Integration and Development in China
China Strongly Opposes Japan's Congratulatory Remark to Taiwan's President-Elect
4 hours ago
China Strongly Opposes Japan's Congratulatory Remark to Taiwan's President-Elect
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
47 seconds ago
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te President, Deepening Tensions with Beijing
2 mins ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te President, Deepening Tensions with Beijing
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
3 hours ago
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
24 seconds
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
27 seconds
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
36 seconds
The Crisis of Wrongful Convictions: Uncovering Justice System Flaws
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
47 seconds
Global Outcry: Chinese Embassies Condemn Foreign Congratulations to Taiwan Election
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
1 min
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
1 min
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
1 min
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
1 min
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
1 min
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app