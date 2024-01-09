en English
China

Maldivian President Appeals to China Amid Decline in Indian Tourist Numbers

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Maldivian President Appeals to China Amid Decline in Indian Tourist Numbers

In a striking development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has appealed to China, requesting intensified efforts to propel Chinese tourism to the Maldives. This plea emerges amid a noticeable decline in Indian tourists, a fallout of a recent diplomatic conflict. The dispute arose following offensive comments made by members of Muizzu’s cabinet about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to a considerable number of cancellations by Indian tourists.

Delicacy of Foreign Relations

The current situation highlights the intricate balance the Maldives must strike in its foreign relations, particularly with key partners such as India and China. Both nations play a crucial role in the island’s tourism-centric economy. The decrease in visitor numbers from India, a major source of tourists, has had noticeable economic repercussions. This scenario has led to Maldives’ appeal to China for increased tourism and potential investments from Chinese companies in various projects.

China as Maldives’ Potential Economic Savior

President Muizzu, during his official visit to China, praised the country as the Maldives’ closest ally. He underlined the importance of Chinese tourists to the Maldivian economy and requested China’s assistance in regaining its pre-Covid status as the top market for Maldivian tourism. Furthermore, President Muizzu highlighted his willingness to align with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promising increased collaboration between the two nations.

A $50 million Project to Boost Tourism

Adding to the growing proximity between the two nations, both countries signed a $50 million project aimed at developing an integrated tourism zone within the Indian Ocean island. This initiative is expected to not only boost tourism but also solidify the alliance between the Maldives and China. As the Maldivian economy, heavily reliant on tourism, faces potential setbacks due to the cancellations by Indian tourists, this project could serve as a crucial stepping stone towards economic recovery.

China India Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

