China

Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024

In the wake of new bilateral agreements with China, the Maldives is projecting a substantial resurgence in Chinese tourist arrivals by 2024, hoping to witness numbers akin to pre-pandemic times. This buoyant forecast is linked to the recent diplomatic accords between the island nation and China, which are anticipated to generate a 40% surge in visitors from the latter. The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corp (MMPRC), the national tourism office of the Maldives, released these expectations in a statement. The MMPRC, known for its significant role in endorsing the Maldives as an elite travel destination and forming global partnerships to reinforce tourism, brings forth this optimistic news.

Strengthening Ties with China

Among these new agreements, 20 in total, the Maldives and China have entered into an accord to expedite cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative. A key memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation is seen as a significant instrument to facilitate this growth. This development has transpired amidst a diplomatic fallout between the Maldives and India, yet the Maldivian president conveyed gratitude towards China’s substantial role in the economic triumph of their nation.

Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership

Furthermore, the two nations have agreed upon an action plan to establish a ‘comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership’ for the 2024 and 2028 term. This plan sets the target of restoring Chinese tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic levels by the year 2024. The expected influx of Chinese tourists is projected to have significant economic implications for the Maldives, a country heavily reliant on tourism as a pillar of its economy.

China Economy Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

