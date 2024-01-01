en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Malaysian Stars Shine in World’s Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces List 2023, As Global News Takes a Tragic Turn

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Malaysian Stars Shine in World’s Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces List 2023, As Global News Takes a Tragic Turn

Malaysia has once again made its mark on the global stage as actress and model Anna Jobling and actor Meerqeen have been recognized among the world’s 100 Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces of 2023. The annual list, which celebrates the aesthetic appeal of public figures from around the globe, placed Jobling and Meerqeen at the 66th and 62nd spots respectively.

Anna Jobling and Meerqeen: Rising Stars of Malaysia

Anna Jobling, a name that has become synonymous with beauty and talent in Malaysia, has improved her ranking from the previous year. Her grace, elegance, and professional accomplishments have not only won her a place in the hearts of Malaysians but have also earned her international recognition. Similarly, Meerqeen, born Muhammad Shameer Shauqeen Shaiful Izam, although having slipped slightly in the rankings, continues to captivate audiences with his charismatic performances and striking features.

International Recognition and Beyond

Leading the lists this year were Nancy from the South Korean girl group Momoland, shining at the apex of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces, and the American-French actor Timothee Chalamet, reigning supreme in the 100 Most Handsome Faces. These lists underscore the global appreciation of beauty and talent, transcending borders and culture.

Other Global News: Tragedy in Taipei and Health Alert in China

In a tragic turn of events, a woman in Taipei, Taiwan, died of pneumonia after participating in a cocktail drinking challenge where she attempted to drink eight cocktails in 821 seconds. The woman, found unresponsive the day following the challenge, was confirmed to have died of natural causes, casting a somber shadow on the event. Meanwhile, a public health alert has been issued in China as a man suffering from colon cancer discovered five flatworms in his bile duct during an endoscopy screening. The parasites, likely ingested through contaminated raw fish or undercooked shrimp, have led to a serious infection, adding to the health woes of the man already scheduled for chemotherapy to treat his cancer.

0
China Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ASML Cancels Chip Equipment Shipments to China Under US Pressure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-US Relations in 2024: A Cautious Outlook Amid New Year Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' with Taiwan as Inevitable in New Year's Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize 'Peaceful Coexistence' in Commemorative Exchange

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Inci ...
@China · 1 hour
Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Inci ...
heart comment 0
BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence

By Rizwan Shah

BRICS Expands: Doubles in Size, Increases Global Influence
New Year’s Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amidst Unrest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Eve 2024: Cultural Resurgence and Global Celebrations Amidst Unrest
Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024
Xishuangbanna Wild Elephant Valley Celebrates Successful Conservation Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xishuangbanna Wild Elephant Valley Celebrates Successful Conservation Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
41 seconds
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
1 min
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
2 mins
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
3 mins
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
4 mins
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
4 mins
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
5 mins
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
5 mins
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
5 mins
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app