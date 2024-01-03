en English
Brazil

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks

In the face of escalating tensions, Maersk, one of the world’s prominent shipping powerhouses, has opted to suspend all shipping activities in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden indefinitely. This decision follows a series of attacks by Houthi militants, heightening the risk of traversing this pivotal maritime route.

Maersk’s Red Sea Dilemma

The Danish shipping giant has found itself in a precarious situation following an attack on its vessel, the M/V Maersk Hangzhou. The ship was hit by a missile and subsequently swarmed by four small boats operated by Houthi militants. The U.S. Central Command reports that this attack marks the 23rd and 24th illicit assaults on international shipping by the Houthis since the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader car carrier back in November 2023. As a result, Maersk opted for a 48-hour pause initially, which later evolved into an indefinite suspension.

Economic Impact of the Red Sea Suspension

The Red Sea, a vital artery of global trade, sees approximately 12% of worldwide commerce and about 3 million barrels of crude oil passing through each day. The suspension of activities by Maersk and other major shippers in response to the increasing threat from Houthi rebels could potentially disrupt the global economy. The Suez Canal, used by roughly one-third of global container ship cargo, is a significant alternative route. However, the redirection of ships around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope is projected to inflate fuel costs by up to $1 million for each round trip between Asia and northern Europe. The ripple effect of this decision is likely to exacerbate freight costs and prolong delivery times, testing the resilience of global supply chains.

Market Response and Future Projections

Despite the tense situation, shares in Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd rallied on the first trading day of the new year. Investors seem to anticipate that the companies will be able to secure higher shipping rates heading into 2024, given the circumstances. The future of the situation remains uncertain, with security experts reporting another hijacking off the coast of Somalia. The maritime industry will be closely watching the developments in the Red Sea, as decisions made here could have far-reaching implications for global trade.

0
Brazil Business China
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

