Made in China 2025: A Potent Catalyst for Firm Innovation

Unveiling the transformative power of strategic policy implementation, a recent study scrutinizes the palpable impact of Made in China 2025 (MIC 2025) on firm innovation. The ambitious industrial policy, aimed at morphing China into a global manufacturing powerhouse, employs an unprecedented approach. The policy leverages pilot cities for policy experimentation, forging a unique synergy between local governments and the central administration.

Pioneering Methodology

The study, an extensive analysis of 4422 firm-year observations of Chinese listed manufacturing firms from 2012 to 2022, seeks to discern if firms in MIC 2025 pilot cities exhibit enhanced innovation. The findings suggest an affirmative response. Firms nestled in these pilot cities do indeed stimulate innovation, largely attributable to policy measures such as tax incentives, public subsidies, convenient financing, academic collaboration, and talent incentives.

Implications for Industrial Policy

This research carves a significant niche in the industrial policy literature. It showcases the effectiveness of place-based policy experimentation in catalyzing firm innovation. Furthermore, it underscores the pivotal role of central-local government interaction. The study also discloses that firms in MIC 2025 pilot cities reap positive economic outcomes, including an uptick in Tobin’s Q and total factor productivity (TFP).

MIC 2025: A Catalyst for Firm Innovation

In the final analysis, the study posits that MIC 2025 kindles firm innovation through a well-structured interplay of resource and competitive incentives. This revelation provides fresh evidence to bolster the arguments of the policy’s proponents. It also suggests the successful amalgamation of sector-based and place-based policies, a strategic maneuver that could hold the key to China’s quest to become a leading global manufacturing power.