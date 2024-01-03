en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Made in China 2025: A Potent Catalyst for Firm Innovation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Made in China 2025: A Potent Catalyst for Firm Innovation

Unveiling the transformative power of strategic policy implementation, a recent study scrutinizes the palpable impact of Made in China 2025 (MIC 2025) on firm innovation. The ambitious industrial policy, aimed at morphing China into a global manufacturing powerhouse, employs an unprecedented approach. The policy leverages pilot cities for policy experimentation, forging a unique synergy between local governments and the central administration.

Pioneering Methodology

The study, an extensive analysis of 4422 firm-year observations of Chinese listed manufacturing firms from 2012 to 2022, seeks to discern if firms in MIC 2025 pilot cities exhibit enhanced innovation. The findings suggest an affirmative response. Firms nestled in these pilot cities do indeed stimulate innovation, largely attributable to policy measures such as tax incentives, public subsidies, convenient financing, academic collaboration, and talent incentives.

Implications for Industrial Policy

This research carves a significant niche in the industrial policy literature. It showcases the effectiveness of place-based policy experimentation in catalyzing firm innovation. Furthermore, it underscores the pivotal role of central-local government interaction. The study also discloses that firms in MIC 2025 pilot cities reap positive economic outcomes, including an uptick in Tobin’s Q and total factor productivity (TFP).

MIC 2025: A Catalyst for Firm Innovation

In the final analysis, the study posits that MIC 2025 kindles firm innovation through a well-structured interplay of resource and competitive incentives. This revelation provides fresh evidence to bolster the arguments of the policy’s proponents. It also suggests the successful amalgamation of sector-based and place-based policies, a strategic maneuver that could hold the key to China’s quest to become a leading global manufacturing power.

0
China Policy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 hour ago
Eight Officials in Guangdong Publicly Criticized for 'Lying Flat'
Eight local government officials in Guangdong, China, have been publicly criticized for ‘lying flat,’ a term commonly associated with underperformance or lack of effort. This instance of naming and shaming comes in the wake of a Nanshan township government meeting, with the officials now facing investigation and potential ‘rectification’ measures for a six-month period. ‘Lying
Eight Officials in Guangdong Publicly Criticized for 'Lying Flat'
HKECIC Launches Risk Index to Aid Hong Kong Exporters
2 hours ago
HKECIC Launches Risk Index to Aid Hong Kong Exporters
Changan Automobile and Ganfeng Lithium Join Forces, Aiming to Lead in Solid-State Battery Innovation
3 hours ago
Changan Automobile and Ganfeng Lithium Join Forces, Aiming to Lead in Solid-State Battery Innovation
China's Diplomatic Strategy: A Challenge to Western Global Leadership
2 hours ago
China's Diplomatic Strategy: A Challenge to Western Global Leadership
SOONNOOZ Unveils the SOON Mini: Mini PC with a Twist
2 hours ago
SOONNOOZ Unveils the SOON Mini: Mini PC with a Twist
China's Winter Beauty Captivates Malta: A Surge in Tourism Interest
2 hours ago
China's Winter Beauty Captivates Malta: A Surge in Tourism Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
49 seconds
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
1 min
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
1 min
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
2 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
3 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
4 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app