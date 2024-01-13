en English
Agriculture

Macron’s Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
When French President Emmanuel Macron sipped on a cup of Yingde black tea during his visit to Guangdong province in April 2023, the world took note. This seemingly simple gesture carried the weight of a distinctive local culture and a grand vision of rural revitalization.

Unveiling the Symbolism of Yingde Black Tea

This particular tea, renowned for its unique flavor and cultural significance, was not chosen arbitrarily. It stands as a symbol of Guangdong’s vibrant tea culture and a thriving industry that is central to the region’s economic and social fabric. The sharing of Yingde black tea with President Macron served to underscore the significance of this local specialty, a testament to the region’s rich heritage and the potential it holds for the future.

One Hundred, One Thousand, and Ten Thousand Project

The Yingde black tea gifted to President Macron is a part of a broader initiative, eloquently named the ‘one hundred, one thousand, and ten thousand’ project. The project aims at developing tea and tea-related industries as a strategy for rural revitalization and poverty alleviation. By promoting local specialties and crafts, the initiative aims to stimulate local economies, encourage tourism, and inspire a sense of pride in the local communities.

A Journey into the Heart of Yingde

Daily Bae reporter, Simon, embarked on a vlog journey to explore the essence of Yingde and its famed tea. He documented the entire process of tea leaf picking and modern tea-making techniques, providing viewers with a glimpse into the labor and love that goes into every cup. But Simon’s exploration didn’t stop at tea. He indulged in the local hot spring baths and took the viewers on a countryside cycling trip, painting a holistic picture of the lifestyle in Yingde. His exploration aimed to understand how tea production is intertwined with the region’s strategy to revitalize rural areas, elevate them economically, and enable local communities to embrace new opportunities.

In conclusion, the story of Yingde black tea is not just about a local specialty. It’s about a region’s unwavering commitment to cultural preservation and economic revitalization. It’s about the power of a simple tea leaf to change lives and landscapes. And, as President Macron’s experience shows, it’s a story that resonates far beyond the borders of Yingde.

