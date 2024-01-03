Macau’s Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up

As 2023 came to a close, robust growth was evident in Macau’s tourism and entertainment sectors, with a record-breaking influx of visitors and gaming revenues skyrocketing to MOP183 billion. The Chinese President Xi Jinping, seizing the moment, extended New Year greetings and voiced support for the ‘prosperity and stability’ of the Special Administrative Regions (SARs), including Hong Kong and Macau.

A Year of Record-Breaking Growth

Despite the economic slowdown in China, Macau’s gaming sector demonstrated remarkable resilience, witnessing a remarkable 433% increase last month. The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached MOP18.6 billion, with the full year’s income hitting a substantial MOP183.1 billion. This upswing in the gaming sector has been credited to tourists seeking entertainment and instant gratification. This surge in visitors and revenue has led to increased investment in the tourism and entertainment sectors, further bolstering their growth.

China’s Intent to Boost International Tourism

China’s intent to encourage more foreign travelers was reflected in the decision to relax visa restrictions for U.S. visitors starting from January 1, 2024. The move is set to provide a substantial boost to international tourism. With the easing of Covid-related restrictions, Macau’s casino industry saw a steady recovery, with high-end customers visiting more frequently despite China’s overall consumption decline. Analysts predict that it may take several more years for gaming revenue to fully recover, with expectations that it could reach about 76% of pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Festive Events and Community Installations

The New Year was also marked by a variety of festive events such as countdown parties and interactive community installations, which added a celebratory ambience to the city. Plans for a new mosque to serve the local Muslim community were also announced, signaling a move towards inclusivity and catering to the needs of the diverse population. This year of recovery was marked with 28.23 million visitors entering the region, representing a 395% year-over-year surge. This surge was a positive sign after 2022 remained under China President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID program.