en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Macau’s Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Macau’s Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up

As 2023 came to a close, robust growth was evident in Macau’s tourism and entertainment sectors, with a record-breaking influx of visitors and gaming revenues skyrocketing to MOP183 billion. The Chinese President Xi Jinping, seizing the moment, extended New Year greetings and voiced support for the ‘prosperity and stability’ of the Special Administrative Regions (SARs), including Hong Kong and Macau.

A Year of Record-Breaking Growth

Despite the economic slowdown in China, Macau’s gaming sector demonstrated remarkable resilience, witnessing a remarkable 433% increase last month. The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached MOP18.6 billion, with the full year’s income hitting a substantial MOP183.1 billion. This upswing in the gaming sector has been credited to tourists seeking entertainment and instant gratification. This surge in visitors and revenue has led to increased investment in the tourism and entertainment sectors, further bolstering their growth.

China’s Intent to Boost International Tourism

China’s intent to encourage more foreign travelers was reflected in the decision to relax visa restrictions for U.S. visitors starting from January 1, 2024. The move is set to provide a substantial boost to international tourism. With the easing of Covid-related restrictions, Macau’s casino industry saw a steady recovery, with high-end customers visiting more frequently despite China’s overall consumption decline. Analysts predict that it may take several more years for gaming revenue to fully recover, with expectations that it could reach about 76% of pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Festive Events and Community Installations

The New Year was also marked by a variety of festive events such as countdown parties and interactive community installations, which added a celebratory ambience to the city. Plans for a new mosque to serve the local Muslim community were also announced, signaling a move towards inclusivity and catering to the needs of the diverse population. This year of recovery was marked with 28.23 million visitors entering the region, representing a 395% year-over-year surge. This surge was a positive sign after 2022 remained under China President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID program.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC Boosts Board with High-Profile Appointments

By Muhammad Jawad

Positive Stock Market Trends Amid Political Uncertainties and VAT Hike

By Muhammad Jawad

FAO Advocates for Policy Reforms by 2030: A Deep Dive into the Microfinance Paradox

By Rafia Tasleem

Pan Asia Bank Ushers in 2024: A Vision of Resilience and Growth

By Muhammad Jawad

ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Place ...
@Business · 55 seconds
ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Place ...
heart comment 0
Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne

By Olalekan Adigun

Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne
Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation
Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry
MIFL Opens New Branch in Kaduruwela, Boosting Financial Accessibility

By Muhammad Jawad

MIFL Opens New Branch in Kaduruwela, Boosting Financial Accessibility
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
25 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
35 seconds
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
40 seconds
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
41 seconds
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
41 seconds
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
42 seconds
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
45 seconds
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
48 seconds
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
51 seconds
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
31 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app