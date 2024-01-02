Macao’s New Year Celebrations Ignite a Surge in Tourism

With the advent of the New Year, Macao, a Special Administrative Region of China, became a festive hotspot for tourists from around the globe. Over the three-day New Year holiday, the city was abuzz with numerous celebratory events, including countdown parties, performance galas, and interactive community installations. The festivities reached their peak with a spectacular fireworks display over the Macao Tower at midnight, illuminating the city’s skyline and marking the beginning of a new chapter.

(Read Also: China Powers Up World’s Largest Ultra-High-Altitude Wind Farm)

Highly Anticipated Events and Record-Breaking Attendance

One event that stood out from the rest was the New Year countdown concert by Jiangsu Satellite TV. This was the seventh time the concert was held in Macao and it drew an enthusiastic response from the audience. The city’s reputation as a ‘city of performances’ was lauded by Tourist Sun from Chongqing. Other highlights included activities at Sai Van Lake Square and the Taipa Houses Museum, where local and international musicians performed, adding to the jubilant atmosphere of the city.

A significant milestone was achieved on New Year’s Eve with visitor arrivals in Macao hitting a daily record high of 175,030 – the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The total visitor count in 2023 approximately reached 70 percent of the pre-pandemic levels, signifying a steady recovery in tourism.

The Role of Macao Government Tourism Office

This recovery in tourism can be attributed to the full resumption of customs clearance, which further reinforced Macao’s status as a global tourism and leisure destination. The Macao Government Tourism Office, in collaboration with local businesses, created light installations, mapping performances, and interactive installations, transforming the city into a vibrant night paradise.

(Read Also: China-U.S. Relations at 45: Navigating a Complex Dance of Cooperation and Competition)

Embracing the Holiday Spirit

The Mount Fortress garden was adorned with festive installations and lighting decorations, such as a giant bear and a large Santa Claus, casting a magical spell over visitors. The holiday atmosphere was further heightened by snowfall simulations, light shows, and live music. Tourists and residents alike reveled in the lively environment, festive décor, and warm weather, which encouraged outdoor activities. A resident, Qu, expressed optimism for the future, wishing for a better year for his family, Macao, and the country, while enjoying time on Macao’s black sand beach.

Read More