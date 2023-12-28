en English
Luxshare Precision to Bolster Ties with Apple by Acquiring Stake in Pegatron’s Kunshan Unit

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:51 am EST
In a strategic move that underscores the dynamic shifts in the tech manufacturing landscape, Luxshare Precision Industry Co., a prominent Chinese partner of Apple Inc., is set to acquire a significant portion of an iPhone assembly site currently controlled by Taiwanese rival, Pegatron Corp. Luxshare, in a bid to diversify and expand its reach, will purchase a 62.5% stake in Pegatron’s Kunshan unit, located in eastern China, for an estimated 2.1 billion yuan ($300 million).

(Read Also: Chinese Online Gaming Stocks Rebound Amid Regulatory Turmoil)

Deepening Ties with Apple

Notably, this development forms part of Apple’s broader strategy to augment its relationships with China-based suppliers. This is seen as a step towards improving ties with Beijing, even as Apple continues to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and inherent supply chain risks associated with the region. Pegatron’s Kunshan campus, along with a separate site in Shanghai, are key players in the assembly of iPhones, a flagship product of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Re-arranging Alliances in Tech Manufacturing

The acquisition inevitably implies a change in corporate governance, which could potentially lead to a shift in sales dynamics and compensation payments. However, it is also expected to boost Luxshare’s listed assets, further solidifying its alliance with Apple. The transaction is indicative of the fluidity in the tech industry’s manufacturing sector, where companies such as Apple are continually adjusting their alliances and partnerships to sustain a competitive edge and ensure operational efficiency.

(Read Also: China Advances Space Capabilities with Successful Satellite Launch)

A Steady Drive Towards Diversification

The deal is also seen as a move by Luxshare to diversify beyond its core business, which is a common strategy adopted by companies seeking to insulate themselves from market volatility and industry-specific risks. With this acquisition, Luxshare not only consolidates its position in the tech manufacturing landscape but also signals a significant shift in the balance of power within Apple’s supply chain.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

