China

Louis Vuitton and Sandro Paris Kickstart 2024 with Iconic Collections

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Louis Vuitton and Sandro Paris Kickstart 2024 with Iconic Collections

As we usher in the new year, the fashion industry has sprung into action, revealing an assortment of new launches, collections, and campaigns that promise to redefine style parameters in 2024. Two prominent labels have made a striking start, Louis Vuitton and Sandro Paris, each with a unique narrative to tell.

Louis Vuitton’s Nostalgic Fashion Rebirth

Leading French fashion house, Louis Vuitton, has unveiled the ‘LV Remix Range’, an innovative collection that revives the brand’s iconic monogram styles with a distinctive 2000s twist. This range takes a deep dive into the fashion archives, breathing new life into celebrated designs, and includes an extensive selection of leather goods, shoes, and accessories.

The LV Remix Range showcases reimagined iconic designs such as the croissant bag and a downsized version of the classic speedy bag. These refreshed versions retain the essence of the original designs while adding a modern touch that aligns with the current fashion landscape. The campaign, fronted by friends of the house, boasts a star-studded line-up including Phoebe Dynevor, Lous & the Yakuza, Shay Mitchell, and Nana Ouyang.

Sandro Paris Celebrates the Lunar New Year

On the other hand, Sandro Paris, known for its contemporary and refined aesthetic, has welcomed the Lunar New Year with an exclusive collection that honors the zodiac animal of the year – the dragon. Venerated in Chinese culture for its connotations of strength and good fortune, the dragon serves as the central motif in this collection.

This new range from Sandro Paris artfully blends the brand’s inherent French sophistication with Chinese cultural elements. The products are a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating collections that pay homage to global traditions, thus making fashion a universal language. The collection is currently available for purchase both online and in physical stores.

As we navigate through 2024, the fashion industry continues to break barriers, with brands like Louis Vuitton and Sandro Paris leading the way. Their innovative collections are not only redefining style; they’re also shaping the future of fashion.

China Fashion France
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

