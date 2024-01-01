en English
China

Longhua Temple Rings in New Year with Cultural Extravaganza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Longhua Temple Rings in New Year with Cultural Extravaganza

On the eve of the New Year, the historic Longhua Temple in Shanghai rings to the rhythm of a profound cultural ceremony. The temple’s bell, a symbol of transition and renewal, is rung 108 times to signify the end of the old year and the heralding of the new. This act, deeply ingrained in the local culture and Buddhist philosophy, represents the shedding of 108 earthly desires, leading to purification and the promise of a fresh start.

Unveiling the Auspicious Character

As part of the festivities, the temple unveils the ‘auspicious character’ for the upcoming year, a tradition that stirs anticipation and curiosity among the crowd. The auspicious character is revealed to the public, setting the tone for the year ahead and acting as a beacon of hope, encouraging positivity and prosperity. This practice is an integral part of the cultural event, and it is eagerly anticipated by locals and tourists alike.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Alongside the ancient rites, the event showcases an array of performances, each a tribute to the intangible cultural heritage of the region. These displays of artistry and talent offer a unique insight into the rich, diverse cultural practices of Shanghai. The event seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, creating an experience that is both spiritually fulfilling and entertaining.

A Magnet for Tourists

The bell-ringing ceremony, coupled with the cultural performances, attracts a large number of visitors. Many participate in the ceremony, seeking blessings and positive energy for the year ahead. The city’s vision to become a world-famous tourist destination is reflected in its efforts to enhance the tourist experience by optimizing the inbound tourism environment. The event at the Longhua Temple serves as a shining example of this endeavor, acting as a magnet for both local and international tourists.

Holiday
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom

