Logan Group Plans to Cut Offshore Debt Amid Broader Restructuring Effort

Logan Group, a beleaguered Chinese real estate developer, has unveiled a strategy to pare down its offshore debt by US$2.6 billion to US$3 billion in the ensuing nine years. This move forms a component of a larger restructuring endeavor to harmonize the firm’s debt magnitude with its business scale. Logan Group has secured consent from selected offshore creditors and its majority owner to restructure close to US$8 billion of liabilities.

Restructuring and Revenue Generation

The Shenzhen-headquartered company, which held US$32 billion in total liabilities as of June the previous year, anticipates generating US$65 billion to US$75 billion in revenue from domestic property transactions during the restructuring tenure. The firm also intends to raise between US$4 billion and US$4.7 billion in liquid assets to service its debts. The restructuring proposal incorporates repayment of US$6.65 billion in offshore bonds and a US$1.35 billion shareholder loan via a medley of cash, convertible bonds, and fresh long-term notes.

Creditor Consent and Share Trading

Several creditors have already concurred with the repayment terms. Logan Group is now seeking additional approval from other creditors and is striving to resolve winding-up petitions against its subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The company’s shares, which have been suspended since January 12, are set to recommence trading and have witnessed a significant devaluation since June 2020.

Context of Financial Crisis

The larger context encompasses a financial crisis among Chinese developers, with debt defaults exceeding US$100 billion in the past three years attributable to factors such as restrictive financing measures and the Covid-19 pandemic.