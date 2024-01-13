en English
China

Lobsang Sangay Highlights Unabated Repression in Tibet Amidst Global Distraction

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Lobsang Sangay Highlights Unabated Repression in Tibet Amidst Global Distraction

In a candid conversation during his visit to Taiwan, Lobsang Sangay, the former head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, shed light on the ongoing repression in Tibet. His visit was primarily focused on observing the democratic elections in Taiwan, a stark contrast to the situation in his homeland. Sangay expressed grave concern over the dwindling international focus on Tibet, a phenomenon he attributes to the shifting global attention towards other regions such as Xinjiang, where Uyghurs are grappling with issues akin to those in Tibet, and to the security crackdown in Hong Kong.

Unwavering Repression in Tibet

Despite the decrease in global coverage, Sangay emphasized that the severity of the situation in Tibet has not abated. The exiled leader pointed out that China’s oppressive approach in Tibet has been replicated and applied to other ethnic minorities within its borders.

Shared Experiences Under Chinese Rule

He drew striking parallels between the experiences of Mongolians, Uyghurs, and Tibetans under Chinese dominion, asserting that the tactics used by the Chinese government have been uniformly oppressive. China, however, refuses to acknowledge the exiled Tibetan government and instead insists that it has spearheaded development in Tibet, dismissing it as a previously backward and feudal territory.

China’s Regional Policies and Its Impact

Sangay’s remarks reflect more than just the plight of Tibet. They echo a broader concern about China’s regional policies and the implications they carry for various ethnic groups within the country. China’s Foreign Ministry, at the time of reporting, has not responded to requests for comment on these assertions. It is evident that Sangay’s observations and comments demand contemplation, particularly in understanding the patterns of China’s approach towards its ethnic minorities and the global response to these actions.

China Human Rights International Affairs
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

