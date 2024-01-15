Link REIT's CentralWalk Mall in Shenzhen Registers Remarkable Growth in 2023

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link REIT), one of Asia's leading retail asset management companies, has reported a remarkable growth in footfall and sales at its CentralWalk shopping mall in Shenzhen for the year 2023. The mall, which celebrated its second anniversary recently, registered a 1.2 times increase in foot traffic compared to the previous year, indicating a significant surge in its popularity among shoppers, particularly those from Hong Kong.

Impressive Sales Growth

Sales at the CentralWalk mall rose by a staggering 78 percent over the course of the year. The month of December stood out with a particularly sharp rise, as footfall jumped 188 percent and sales increased by 130 percent from the same month in the previous year. These figures demonstrate the mall's growing appeal and its ability to attract a higher volume of customers with its diversified retail offerings.

Strategic Location and New Brand Introductions

The CentralWalk mall's strategic location near the Futian Checkpoint in the Futian district has played a crucial role in its success. Its proximity to the checkpoint allows it to cater to a large number of customers from Hong Kong, contributing to its impressive footfall figures. Moreover, the mall marked its second anniversary with the introduction of over 110 new brands. This strategic move has significantly enriched its retail mix, making it a preferred shopping destination for a wide segment of customers.

A Bright Outlook

The strong performance of the CentralWalk mall, as indicated by the significant increase in foot traffic and robust sales growth, reflects the effective asset management strategies adopted by Link REIT. The introduction of new brands and the mall's strategic location are key factors that have contributed to its growth and popularity. The mall's impressive growth trajectory suggests a bright outlook for the coming years, positioning it as a key player in Shenzhen's retail landscape.