Landmark Discovery in China: 66 New Plant Taxa Unearthed in 2023

A landmark discovery was announced by China’s National Wild Plant Germplasm Resource Center, with the identification of 66 new plant taxa in 2023. This collection comprises 12 lycophytes and ferns, along with 54 seed plants, marking a significant addition to the global botanical database.

A Rich Collection of Biodiversity

The families of Orchidaceae and Primulaceae stood out in this discovery, representing a remarkable one-third of the new species. These families are known for their diverse features and extensive geographical distribution, and their new members promise to add intriguing dimensions to their respective botanical narratives.

Hotspots of Discovery: Yunnan and Hubei

Over half of these new species were unearthed in the regions of Yunnan Province and Hubei Province. These areas, located in southwest and central China respectively, are known for their rich biodiversity, and this discovery further underscores their ecological importance.

Pioneering Efforts in Conservation

The National Wild Plant Germplasm Resource Center, established in 2017 and operated by the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been instrumental in this milestone discovery. The center has diligently collected and preserved samples of some of the new species, setting a robust foundation for future research and conservation efforts. The center’s plans to conduct further research on the preservation and expansion of germplasm species, including rare taxa, signify a significant stride towards enhancing the conservation of wild plant germplasm and supporting biodiversity conservation in China.