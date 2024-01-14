en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Lai Ching-te’s Victory in Taiwan Election: Beijing Expresses Strong Opposition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Lai Ching-te’s Victory in Taiwan Election: Beijing Expresses Strong Opposition

In a historic and closely watched election, Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious, marking the first time in Taiwan’s history that the presidency has remained with the same party after two terms. Lai’s victory signifies continuity in the policies of the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and preserves the status quo with China.

Beijing’s Reaction

Beijing, which has long claimed Taiwan as part of its territory, has expressed strong opposition to Lai’s victory. The Chinese government has previously labeled Lai as a troublemaker and separatist, demonstrating its hardline stance against Taiwan’s independence and leaders who advocate for it. This development is likely to impact cross-strait relations and could heighten tensions between Taiwan and China.

Global Implications

Lai’s victory is not only significant for Taiwan but also for the United States, a major trade partner and key stakeholder in Taiwan’s democratic processes. The U.S. has expressed its support for Taiwan’s democratic system and the peaceful resolution of differences. However, it emphasized that it does not support Taiwan’s independence, underlining concerns about escalating conflict with Beijing.

Domestic Issues

While cross-strait relations were a key focus of the election, domestic issues such as affordable housing and a stagnant economy also played a crucial role in the election. Lai’s win reflects the Taiwanese voters’ faith in his leadership and his ability to address these pressing issues.

In his victory speech, Lai highlighted the significance of democracy and expressed a desire for ‘healthy and orderly’ exchanges with China. As Taiwan ushers in a new era under Lai’s leadership, the world watches to see how this development will shape the future of Taiwan’s relations with China and the global community.

0
Asia China Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
39 mins ago
China's Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis
As China gears up for a new fiscal year, the nation seems set to hit its growth target of approximately 5% for 2023. However, the economic landscape is not devoid of challenges. Potential deflation risks, a burgeoning housing crisis, and a waning consumer confidence threaten to impede its progress. China’s Economic Outlook The forthcoming data
China's Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
2 hours ago
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida Doubles Earthquake Relief Budget to $6.9 Billion
2 hours ago
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida Doubles Earthquake Relief Budget to $6.9 Billion
Explosion in Zaranj City: Escalating Security Concerns in Afghanistan
41 mins ago
Explosion in Zaranj City: Escalating Security Concerns in Afghanistan
Indonesia's Marapi Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuation
42 mins ago
Indonesia's Marapi Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuation
'Dupe' Travel: The Rise of Alternative Travel Destinations in 2023
43 mins ago
'Dupe' Travel: The Rise of Alternative Travel Destinations in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
18 seconds
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
47 seconds
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
53 seconds
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
1 min
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
1 min
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
3 mins
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
3 mins
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
5 mins
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
5 mins
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
50 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app