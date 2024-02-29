Kung Fu Panda 4 Premieres March 7: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis Star in Epic Return

Get ready to embark on a thrilling new chapter of the beloved Kung Fu Panda franchise as DreamWorks Animation presents Kung Fu Panda 4, coming to all theaters this March 7. First released in 2008, the Kung Fu Panda film follows the story of Po, a clumsy panda who slowly learns how to expand his potential as a martial arts master. The Kung Fu Panda franchise has proven to be one of DreamWorks Animation's biggest success stories.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Cast and New Challenges

After three death-defying adventures defeating villains with his mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and that means Po must now find and train a new Dragon Warrior. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes that he's going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Reprising his iconic role as the voice of Po, the irreplaceable Jack Black leads an all-star cast of returning and new characters, each bringing their unique charm and energy to the screen. Joining Jack Black in the cast is Awkwafina, who plays the role of Zhen, a quick-witted thieving fox who helps him in the mission to defeat the evil chameleon voiced by Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Celebrating the Spirit of the Warrior

Advertisment

From the wisdom of Master Shifu to the camaraderie of the furious five, Kung Fu Panda 4 celebrates the indomitable spirit of the warrior within. Directed by Mike Mitchell, Kung Fu Panda 4 promises an exhilarating cinematic experience with breathtaking animation, heartwarming storytelling, and pulse-pounding action. Join Po and his friends as they embark on an epic journey of self-discovery, courage, and the true meaning of heroism in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Unforgettable Cinematic Experience

Kung Fu Panda 4 roars into theatres nationwide in Cambodia on March 7. This film will be available in 2D, 3D, 4DX, and ScreenX with Khmer subtitles and Simplified Chinese subtitles at select locations. For the latest showtimes and online ticket purchase, please visit Legend cinema website or download the Legend Cinema mobile app.

As DreamWorks Animation prepares to dazzle audiences once more, Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to be an unforgettable addition to the franchise's storied legacy. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-flying action, this latest installment is poised to capture the hearts of fans old and new. The spirit of adventure and the quest for inner peace continue to resonate, proving that the journey of Po and his friends is far from over.