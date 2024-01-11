en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Korea Trade Commission Probes Into Chinese Smartphone Battery Patent Infringements

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Korea Trade Commission Probes Into Chinese Smartphone Battery Patent Infringements

In a significant development, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has declared its intention to launch investigations into potential patent infringements related to smartphone batteries and their constituent materials, manufactured in China. The probe’s central focus is on the patent violation of a cathode material known as NCM811, belonging to LG Chem Ltd. This patent involves three Chinese companies and a local importer in South Korea. NCM811, a blend of nickel, cobalt, and manganese, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the power capacity of batteries.

Unraveling the Infringement Claims

The FTC’s investigation extends beyond the NCM811 patent. The agency is also examining claims put forth by the Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, a Japan-based institution, alleging patent infringement by a Chinese smartphone retailed in South Korea. The specific Chinese smartphone brand implicated in this infringement claim remains undisclosed by the commission.

Another Probe on the Horizon

Parallel to these investigations, the KTC has embarked on a separate anti-dumping probe into Chinese PET resins following a complaint lodged by TK Chemical Corp. PET resins are frequently used in the production of various industrial products, food packaging, and bottles.

The KTC is dedicated to ensuring fair trade practices and safeguarding intellectual property rights. The commission aims to deliver a preliminary verdict on these patent infringement and anti-dumping allegations by June. This decision will undoubtedly have significant implications for the implicated companies and could potentially reshape the dynamics of the smartphone technology and manufacturing sectors.

0
Business China South Korea
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 seconds ago
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum
In a recent move to promote Türkiye as a hotbed for investments and a strategic gateway for Chinese companies seeking expansion into Europe, technology titan Huawei spotlighted the nation during the China-Europe Leadership Forum in Beijing. The event, organized by Huawei Cloud, underscored Türkiye’s potential in facilitating Chinese enterprises’ access to a vast market sans
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum
Bernstein's 2024 Outlook: A Tale of Two Markets - India and China
3 mins ago
Bernstein's 2024 Outlook: A Tale of Two Markets - India and China
doValue's Net Loss Increases, Yet Remains Optimistic Amid Financial Challenges
3 mins ago
doValue's Net Loss Increases, Yet Remains Optimistic Amid Financial Challenges
Oil Prices Surge Amid Houthi Strikes: Global Economy on the Brink
59 seconds ago
Oil Prices Surge Amid Houthi Strikes: Global Economy on the Brink
The Million Dollar Retirement Goal: A Dream or Reality?
1 min ago
The Million Dollar Retirement Goal: A Dream or Reality?
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
2 mins ago
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
23 seconds
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
2 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
4 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
4 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
5 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
7 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
7 mins
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
8 mins
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
23 seconds
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app