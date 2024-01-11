Korea Trade Commission Probes Into Chinese Smartphone Battery Patent Infringements

In a significant development, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) has declared its intention to launch investigations into potential patent infringements related to smartphone batteries and their constituent materials, manufactured in China. The probe’s central focus is on the patent violation of a cathode material known as NCM811, belonging to LG Chem Ltd. This patent involves three Chinese companies and a local importer in South Korea. NCM811, a blend of nickel, cobalt, and manganese, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the power capacity of batteries.

Unraveling the Infringement Claims

The FTC’s investigation extends beyond the NCM811 patent. The agency is also examining claims put forth by the Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, a Japan-based institution, alleging patent infringement by a Chinese smartphone retailed in South Korea. The specific Chinese smartphone brand implicated in this infringement claim remains undisclosed by the commission.

Another Probe on the Horizon

Parallel to these investigations, the KTC has embarked on a separate anti-dumping probe into Chinese PET resins following a complaint lodged by TK Chemical Corp. PET resins are frequently used in the production of various industrial products, food packaging, and bottles.

The KTC is dedicated to ensuring fair trade practices and safeguarding intellectual property rights. The commission aims to deliver a preliminary verdict on these patent infringement and anti-dumping allegations by June. This decision will undoubtedly have significant implications for the implicated companies and could potentially reshape the dynamics of the smartphone technology and manufacturing sectors.