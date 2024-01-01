en English
China

Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping Exchange New Year’s Greetings, Pledge to Strengthen Relations in 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping Exchange New Year’s Greetings, Pledge to Strengthen Relations in 2024

In a rare occurrence, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have exchanged New Year’s greetings and pledged to strengthen their bilateral ties in 2024. This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, as reported by Pyongyang’s state media, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

A Year of Friendship

Kim Jong-un has declared 2024 as the ‘year of DPRK-China friendship’. Kim expressed his desire to enhance exchanges and visits across various fields, including politics, economy, and culture. He also extended his wishes for Xi’s good health and success in the coming year.

Xi’s Response

President Xi reciprocated the sentiment by designating 2024 as a ‘year of China-DPRK friendship’. He acknowledged the recent advancements in the friendly relations between China and North Korea. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of close strategic communication, increased working-level cooperation, and strengthened coordination on multilateral international issues.

Strengthening Ties

Both leaders expressed a firm policy to defend, consolidate, and develop their traditional friendly relations. The synchronized New Year’s messages from Kim and Xi, while not unprecedented, are a noteworthy occurrence.

China International Relations North Korea
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

