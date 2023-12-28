Kenyan Woman’s Journey with Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Tale of Enduring Friendship between Kenya and China

In the heart of Taicang, Suzhou City, China, Mwamaka Sharifu, a Kenyan woman, retraces a journey she began almost two decades ago. With a young heart full of dreams, she embarked on a journey to China, aspiring to study Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Today, Sharifu, a beacon of the enduring friendship between Kenya and China, seeks professional guidance and inspiration to establish a TCM clinic in her homeland, Kenya.

Building Bridges with the Belt and Road Initiative

Sharifu’s story is inextricably linked with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The year 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of this China-proposed initiative, a testament to the vast strides made in trade, investment, and connectivity. The China-Europe railway express, among other connectivity projects, has spotlighted the success of the Belt and Road cooperation.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties through Cultural Exchange

Highlighting the importance of cultural and educational exchanges, Pakistani President Arif Alvi emphasized the unique bond between Pakistan and China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the BRI, has elevated bilateral relations to new heights, with China emerging as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant source of foreign direct investment.

Furthermore, the friendship between China and Tunisia has been deepened by increased cultural cooperation. The China-Tunisia joint archaeological project and the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative are examples of efforts to promote coexistence and mutual learning among different civilizations.

Fostering a New Generation of Cultural Ambassadors

Amid these diplomatic and economic ties, the story of Wendy Xu Jelimo, an 11-year-old Kenyan girl from a Kenyan-Chinese family, emerges. Wendy’s performance at a reception celebrating six decades of China-Kenya diplomatic relations showcased the cultural exchange between the two countries. Her father, Henry Rotich, a Kenyan, and her mother, Xu Jing, a Chinese national, are raising their children to appreciate both Kenyan and Chinese cultures, testament to the power of cultural exchange in fostering understanding and friendship between nations.

As Sharifu prepares to return to Kenya, she carries with her the knowledge and experiences gained in China, ready to write a new chapter in her life. Her journey illustrates the beautiful blend of professional aspirations and cultural heritage, a testament to the enduring friendship between Kenya and China.

