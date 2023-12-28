en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Kenyan Woman’s Journey with Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Tale of Enduring Friendship between Kenya and China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
Kenyan Woman’s Journey with Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Tale of Enduring Friendship between Kenya and China

In the heart of Taicang, Suzhou City, China, Mwamaka Sharifu, a Kenyan woman, retraces a journey she began almost two decades ago. With a young heart full of dreams, she embarked on a journey to China, aspiring to study Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Today, Sharifu, a beacon of the enduring friendship between Kenya and China, seeks professional guidance and inspiration to establish a TCM clinic in her homeland, Kenya.

Building Bridges with the Belt and Road Initiative

Sharifu’s story is inextricably linked with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The year 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of this China-proposed initiative, a testament to the vast strides made in trade, investment, and connectivity. The China-Europe railway express, among other connectivity projects, has spotlighted the success of the Belt and Road cooperation.

(Also Read: China Strengthens International Ties Amidst Global Challenges)

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties through Cultural Exchange

Highlighting the importance of cultural and educational exchanges, Pakistani President Arif Alvi emphasized the unique bond between Pakistan and China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the BRI, has elevated bilateral relations to new heights, with China emerging as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant source of foreign direct investment.

Furthermore, the friendship between China and Tunisia has been deepened by increased cultural cooperation. The China-Tunisia joint archaeological project and the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative are examples of efforts to promote coexistence and mutual learning among different civilizations.

(Also Read: China’s Xi Jinping Asserts Need for Taiwan’s Reunification Amid Upcoming Elections)

Fostering a New Generation of Cultural Ambassadors

Amid these diplomatic and economic ties, the story of Wendy Xu Jelimo, an 11-year-old Kenyan girl from a Kenyan-Chinese family, emerges. Wendy’s performance at a reception celebrating six decades of China-Kenya diplomatic relations showcased the cultural exchange between the two countries. Her father, Henry Rotich, a Kenyan, and her mother, Xu Jing, a Chinese national, are raising their children to appreciate both Kenyan and Chinese cultures, testament to the power of cultural exchange in fostering understanding and friendship between nations.

As Sharifu prepares to return to Kenya, she carries with her the knowledge and experiences gained in China, ready to write a new chapter in her life. Her journey illustrates the beautiful blend of professional aspirations and cultural heritage, a testament to the enduring friendship between Kenya and China.

Read More

0
China Kenya
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions

By Salman Khan

China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Asserts Third Parties Have No Right to Interfere in South China Sea Dispute

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes ...
@Asia · 21 mins
China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads
Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China’s Military Amid Rising Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China's Military Amid Rising Tensions
China’s Regulatory Body Strengthens Audit Standards: A Boost for Financial Reporting Integrity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Regulatory Body Strengthens Audit Standards: A Boost for Financial Reporting Integrity
Latest Headlines
World News
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
14 seconds
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
2 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
3 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
3 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
3 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
5 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
5 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
6 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
6 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app