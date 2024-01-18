en English
China

Jordan’s Ambassador Applauds Chinese Environmental Firm’s Innovations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Jordan’s Ambassador Applauds Chinese Environmental Firm’s Innovations

On a recent visit to Foshan’s Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd, Jordan’s Ambassador to China, Hussam Al Husseini, expressed his admiration for the company’s environmental efforts. A leader in waste disposal, energy, water supply, and drainage, Grandblue Environment serves 35 cities across 16 provincial-level regions in China.

Ecological Park or Waste Disposal?

The Ambassador was taken aback by the facility’s appearance. Contrary to the expected discomfort usually associated with dump sites, the Grandblue Environment’s facility is more akin to an ecological park. There was no unpleasant odor, and the surroundings were visually appealing. A testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining an environment-friendly approach while handling waste.

Tech-Driven Environmental Efforts

During his visit, Husseini made a point to highlight the technological advancements of Grandblue Environment. The company’s innovative approach to waste treatment and management has resulted in significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions, contributing positively to environmental preservation. The company’s use of technology is a clear indication of their commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

China-Jordan Cooperation

Moreover, the Ambassador acknowledged the history of cooperation between Jordan and China in various fields, including environmental technology. The advancements made by Chinese companies such as Grandblue Environment are of significant benefit to Jordan. Husseini’s visit underscores the mutual benefits of this cooperation and the shared commitment between the two nations to address environmental challenges.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

