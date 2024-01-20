Jordan Expresses Condolences to China Following Tragic School Fire

In an unfortunate turn of events, a devastating fire incident at Yingkai School in Yanshanbo Village, China, led to the tragic loss of thirteen young lives. These children, aged nine and ten, were engulfed by flames in their boarding school dormitory. Despite the swift response from the fire brigade, who successfully rescued all 30 children, the ferocity of the blaze resulted in thirteen casualties.

The Aftermath and Investigation

Following the incident, an injured child is currently receiving medical treatment, while the local administration has initiated a rigorous investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. A school authority has been arrested in connection with the incident. The cause of the fire, however, remains shrouded in mystery as official statements are yet to be released. In the midst of this tragic episode, calls for punishment have begun to mount on Chinese social media.

Jordan's Gesture of Solidarity

In the wake of the tragedy, Jordan has stepped forward to express its condolences to the Chinese government and its people. In a statement issued by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, the country has voiced its sympathy and solidarity with China. Jordan has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hope for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. This gesture underscores Jordan's support and outreach in the face of such disasters.