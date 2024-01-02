Jing Hai 004: A Revolution in Mariculture with Advanced Biometrics Technology

In the vast expanse of ocean near Yantai City, Shandong Province, China, a marvel of marine technology, the Jing Hai 004, resides. This intelligent deep-sea cage, located 80 kilometers offshore and submerged over 35 meters deep, is revolutionizing the mariculture industry. It is designed to emulate the natural habitat of the fish it houses, providing an environment of superior quality compared to traditional farming methods.

Integrating Advanced Technologies

The Jing Hai 004 employs advanced underwater biometrics technology, akin to that used for monitoring divers. This technology integrates a suite of sensors that keep a vigilant eye on the health and growth metrics of the fish. Parameters such as heart and breath rate, body temperature, and decompression stress are meticulously tracked. This precise and efficient monitoring system ensures optimal growth and health of the fish, offering a significant advantage over traditional methods.

Automation in Fish Farming

In addition to the state-of-the-art monitoring system, the Jing Hai 004 boasts an automatic feeding system. This innovation drastically reduces the manpower requirements for the operation by an impressive 85 percent, contributing to the efficiency and sustainability of the farming process.

From Ocean to Table

Upon maturity, the black rockfish harvested from the Jing Hai 004 are transported from a ship to a truck at Bajiaogang port. From there, they are distributed for consumption across the vast expanse of China. This system ensures that the freshest seafood reaches tables across the country, contributing to the local economy and gastronomy. With an annual output of over 1,000 tonnes of fish from each of the eight intelligent cages currently in use, this advanced form of ocean farming is not only environmentally friendly but also resource-conservative, creating a sustainable and profitable model for the future of mariculture.