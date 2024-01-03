en English
China

Jiangxi Province in China Initiates Landmark Regulation to Curb Phosphorus Pollution in Poyang Lake

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Jiangxi Province in China Initiates Landmark Regulation to Curb Phosphorus Pollution in Poyang Lake

In a stride towards environmental preservation, Jiangxi province has launched China’s first local regulation aimed at curbing phosphorus pollution in Poyang Lake, the nation’s largest freshwater lake. The regulation categorically bans the use of phosphorus-based detergents in catchment areas that directly influence water quality, especially in areas where phosphorus levels surpass the standard.

Mandate to Protect Poyang Lake’s Ecosystem

The decree illustrates a determined effort to safeguard the ecological balance of Poyang Lake, a haven for migratory birds like white cranes and endangered species such as the Yangtze finless porpoise. Li Jun, director of the Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangxi province, underlined the significance of strategic planning in pollution control, emphasizing the need for a top-down approach.

Phosphorus Pollution: A Growing Concern

While the total phosphorus concentration in the lake has dipped from 0.082 mg/L in 2018 to 0.063 mg/L in 2022, apprehensions about phosphorus pollution linger. Phosphorus is a major contributor to eutrophication, leading to algal blooms and degradation of water quality. Ma Jun, from the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, drew attention to the urgency of tackling phosphorus pollution in lakes due to their limited self-purification compared to rivers.

Strategic Approach to Combat Pollution

The new regulation not only delineates responsibilities for pollution prevention and control, but also underscores the need for local governments to devise bespoke strategies to combat pollution. Peng Jianfeng from Tsinghua University accentuated this need, advocating for tailored strategies that are responsive to local ecological conditions and pollution levels. Reflecting this sentiment, the Jiangxi provincial government has set an ambitious target to reduce the phosphorus concentration in Poyang Lake to meet the Grade III standard in China’s water quality system by 2030.

China Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

