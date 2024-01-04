en English
Agriculture

Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Jia Dorj, a devoted forester, hailing from Ejin Horoo Banner forest farm in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, has been instrumental in transforming the once desolate landscapes of the Mu Us Desert into lush, verdant expanses. Having started his journey in 1980, Dorj’s life work spans over four decades, during which time he has planted more than one million tree seedlings and traversed nearly 100,000 kilometers.

The Battle Against Desertification

In the face of persistent desertification and frequent sandstorms, the forest farm initially relied solely on the brute strength and commitment of its workers. Carrying heavy loads of seedlings and tirelessly digging into the harsh desert soil to plant them, Dorj and his colleagues fought a relentless battle against the elements. Their hard work and sacrifices bore fruit as the region witnessed a significant reduction in sandstorms and the flourishing of native plants such as the resilient Sabina vulgaris.

The Evolution of a Forester

Over the years, Dorj transitioned from a tree planter to a forest ranger, shifting his emphasis from afforestation to the protection of these new green lungs against illegal logging. Despite the harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures and an initial lack of surveillance technology, he remained undeterred.

Adaptation and Innovation

The advent of coal mining in the vicinity presented a new challenge, causing a decline in groundwater levels and thereby threatening the very trees they had worked so hard to plant. However, Dorj, together with the farm’s leadership, responded to the crisis by planting species that required less water and ingeniously utilizing treated wastewater from the coal mines for irrigation.

A Legacy Continued

With the introduction of advanced surveillance technology, the task of forest protection has evolved, becoming less physically taxing and more efficient. The younger generation of forest rangers, leveraging these technological advancements, continues Dorj’s work, safeguarding the forest and ensuring its continued growth. Today, Dorj finds gratification in the fact that his life’s work is being carried forward with renewed vigor and efficiency, bearing witness to the transformation he initiated.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

