Business

JD.com Wins Lawsuit Against Alibaba in Landmark Anti-monopoly Case

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:53 am EST
In a significant development, JD.com, a leading Chinese e-commerce platform, has secured a landmark victory in a legal battle against its rival Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The High People’s Court of Beijing imposed a whopping fine of 1 billion yuan (approximately $140.68 million) on Alibaba and its subsidiaries, Zhejiang Tmall Network Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, for engaging in monopolistic practices. This ruling is a result of Alibaba’s ‘choosing one from two’ tactic, a coercive practice that compelled brands and merchants to vend their products exclusively on Alibaba’s platforms, inflicting substantial damage to JD.com.

Monopolistic Practices Leading to Market Disruption

The court’s verdict is predicated on findings that Alibaba grossly abused its market position. The ‘choosing one from two’ strategy was identified as a monopolistic practice that had considerable negative implications for JD.com and disrupted the e-commerce market’s equilibrium. This ruling underscores the court’s commitment to upholding market fairness and competitive order through robust legal provisions.

JD.com Hails the Ruling as a Victory for Market Fairness

JD.com, in an official statement disseminated via its WeChat account, lauded the judgment as a triumph for market fairness and a significant milestone in China’s anti-monopoly legal proceedings. The ruling also served as a moment of vindication for JD.com’s long-standing opposition to Alibaba’s alleged monopolistic conduct.

Alibaba’s History of Market Dominance Abuses

This is not the first time Alibaba has come under scrutiny for monopolistic behavior. In 2021, the e-commerce behemoth had to pay a record fine of $2.75 billion in an anti-trust probe by Chinese regulators for similar market dominance abuses. The ‘choosing one from two’ practice has been a bone of contention between the two e-commerce giants, reflecting the ongoing tensions in China’s e-commerce landscape.

JD.com’s Growing Influence and Expansion

In related news, JD.com has been making strides in its business operations. For the first time, the company has found its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. JD.com has been actively engaging in various initiatives such as the launch of the National Pavilion of Slovakia and hosting merchant recruitment events, indicating its growing influence and international expansion.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
