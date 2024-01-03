en English
China

JA Solar Completes Module Shipment for ACWA Power’s Uzbekistan Solar Project

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
JA Solar Completes Module Shipment for ACWA Power's Uzbekistan Solar Project

JA Solar, a leading solar module manufacturer, has delivered the final shipment of n-type modules required for ACWA Power’s solar project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The freight train carrying the modules arrived on December 22nd, marking a significant milestone for the project. The collaboration involves ACWA Power, the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU), and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, with China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited as the contractor for the project’s construction.

A Testament to Ongoing Cooperation

The project underscores the enduring collaboration between ACWA Power and JA Solar, and the global market’s recognition of JA Solar’s n-type modules. Known for its role in developing power generation projects, ACWA Power has a longstanding partnership with JA Solar. During a visit to JA Solar’s Beijing Headquarters in April 2022, executives from both companies expressed a mutual intent to enhance their cooperation in renewable energy and localized manufacturing, thereby supporting the global energy transformation.

Commitment to Green Economy

JA Solar supplied modules for Uzbekistan’s first utility-scale solar plant, the 100MW Nur Navoi project, and remains committed to sustaining its support for Uzbekistan’s green economy. This commitment aligns with the nation’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The successful shipment of all 240MW PV modules for the Tashkent solar project further reinforces this commitment.

Implications for Global Energy Transition

This project is not only a testament to the productive partnership between ACWA Power and JA Solar but also a beacon for global energy transformation. It demonstrates how international collaboration and advanced technology can contribute to a nation’s green goals significantly. The successful completion of the project will no doubt set a model for future renewable energy projects worldwide, shedding light on the potential of solar energy in our quest for a sustainable future.

China Energy Uzbekistan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

