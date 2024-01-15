en English
China

itel A70: A Budget Smartphone Mimicking the iPhone’s Design and Features

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
itel A70: A Budget Smartphone Mimicking the iPhone’s Design and Features

The itel A70 smartphone, a budget device which strives to replicate the design and features of Apple’s iPhone, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro Max, has been reviewed. In a market teeming with high-priced competitors, the itel A70 attempts to capture a slice of the budget segment by mirroring some of the most notable characteristics of its expensive counterpart.

Design and Build Quality

itel A70 sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, but in reality, it has two lenses: a primary 13MP sensor and a 0.08MP auxiliary lens. The third ‘camera’ is actually a flash. The phone includes a black case that hides its flashy back, giving it an appearance reminiscent of an iPhone. The MagSafe-style charging ring, however, is purely for show – the phone does not support wireless charging. Despite its plastic build, the itel A70 feels robust, with a back design featuring thousands of glittery lines.

Software and User Interface

The smartphone’s software includes features that mirror iOS, such as the Dynamic Island-style notification and information display, despite housing a simple teardrop notch. The user interface boasts a split Control Center and notifications panel, and system widgets that seem inspired by iOS. The reviewer was able to customize the phone to enhance its iPhone-like experience by selecting an iOS-inspired theme and wallpaper from the phone’s built-in theme store.

Performance and Battery Life

itel A70 is equipped with a 6.6-inch 720p display, which delivers bright and crisp visuals for its price range. The camera performance is good in bright conditions but falls short in low light. Powering the device is an entry-level Unisoc T603 octa-core chip, which handles basic tasks well but struggles with more demanding applications like complex 3D games. The 5,000mAh battery offers a day and a half of moderate usage.

At a price of Rs 6,799, the value of the itel A70 is considered good for its price, despite some criticisms of its blatant iPhone mimicry. The playful approach itel has taken in the budget smartphone market is commendable, offering customers a taste of premium smartphone designs at a fraction of the cost.

China Smartphones
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

