China

Italian Art School Expansion in Shenzhen to Revolutionize China’s Fashion Industry

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Italian Art School Expansion in Shenzhen to Revolutionize China’s Fashion Industry

Italy’s foremost art institution, Istituto Marangoni, is exponentially expanding its presence in China, specifically in the buzzing city of Shenzhen. This remarkable expansion is poised to significantly invigorate the city’s fashion industry—an economic and cultural development that Xinhua is keenly tracking.

Italy’s Artistic Footprint in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, a city already renowned for its technological prowess, is now set to become an international fashion hub. The expansion of Istituto Marangoni in the city’s Futian District is a pivotal step in this direction. The school plans to double its campus size, a strategic move that is expected to subsequently double its enrollment rate. This development has sparked interest among potential students globally, further enhancing Shenzhen’s image as a global city.

Economic Ripple Effects

Shenzhen’s fashion industry has been on a steady ascent, with the Futian District alone housing more than 2,000 fashion brand enterprises. This district’s fashion industry footprint amounts to a staggering 120 billion yuan. This development is not only boosting Shenzhen’s local economy, but it is also positioning the city as a pivotal fashion industry base with diverse industry segments and a noteworthy agglomeration effect.

Shaping the Future of Fashion

Istituto Marangoni’s teaching director underscored Shenzhen’s vibrant fashion industry, its impact on China and the international scene, and the city’s role as a platform for talent training and fashion innovation. The school’s primary objective is to nurture budding designers and bridge the gap between the Chinese and Italian fashion industries. This initiative aims to foster international market education concepts and global fashion resources for Shenzhen, creating a valuable exchange between the two nations.

China Education Italy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

