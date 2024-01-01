Iron Ore Prices Soar Despite China’s Real Estate Downturn

Despite a downturn in China’s real estate market, iron ore prices have experienced a significant increase in 2023, with prices rising over a fifth by mid-December. This surge has marked iron ore as one of the best-performing commodities of the year, a curious phenomenon given the context of Chinese steel mills operating at a loss due to the high costs of coking coal and iron ore.

Steel Production and Real Estate Downturn

Steel prices have only seen a minor recovery since mid-October, and as a result, China’s steel production has begun to decline. The production fell below the annual rate of 900 million tonnes in October, which is lower than the average seasonal range over the past five years. This decline is partly attributed to the slowdown in domestic real estate construction, a major consumer of steel, accounting for 35-40% of China’s steel demand.

Rise in Iron Ore Imports

Despite these factors, iron ore imports into China have grown in 2023 compared to the previous year. The Baltic Dry index, a measure of shipping rates for bulk carriers that primarily transport iron ore, has increased by 49% in the year to December. China, accounting for 70% of the world’s seaborne iron ore trade, remains the dominant force in the market.

Factors Behind the Market Optimism

Several reasons have been proposed for the increased optimism in the iron ore market. These include Beijing’s plans for heavy infrastructure spending to stimulate the economy, potential under-reporting of domestic steel output, and a rise in steel exports from China, up 45% in 2023. The strengthening of the renminbi has also made iron ore cheaper to purchase, coinciding with low inventory levels at Chinese ports.

Beneficiaries of Increased Iron Ore Demand

Global iron ore producers, especially Australia’s Fortescue and Brazil’s Vale, have benefited significantly from this trend, with Fortescue’s share price increasing by 31% over the past three months. Despite the troubled property market, iron ore traders remain optimistic about the future.