Iron Ore Closes 2023 with First Annual Gain Since 2020

As the curtain falls on 2023, iron ore is marking its first annual increase in value since 2020, reaching an 18-month high earlier this week. On the last trading day of the year, iron ore futures held steady at around $140 a ton in Singapore, bolstered by the expectation of China’s growing steel consumption.

China’s Steel Industry Fuels Iron Ore Demand

This anticipated demand surge is linked to Beijing’s amplified support for its challenged property sector and additional fiscal measures to stimulate the economy. As a result, steel mills are expected to refill their significantly depleted iron ore inventories, adding further pressure on already strained supply chains. Iron ore’s price climbed 1% to $140.05 a ton in Singapore, culminating in a noteworthy 20% annual rise.

Market Dynamics and Economic Strategies

Simultaneously, futures in Dalian saw a 1.2% increase, while steel rebar futures also saw gains in Shanghai. This bullish trend for iron ore mirrors wider economic strategies and market dynamics, especially within China’s expansive steel industry. China has become the largest buyer of iron ore imports from India in the April-November 2023 period, making a staggering 400% annual increase in iron ore imports, amounting to 24.75 million tons.

Concerns and Future Predictions

This shift has sparked concern among India’s steel producers about the impact of increased steel shipments on domestic market dynamics and prices. It has also led India to transition from a net exporter of steel to a net importer. The trend of escalating iron ore exports to China over the last five years aligns with high iron ore prices driven by Chinese demand. Experts predict that the upward trajectory of iron ore prices will continue into early 2024, creating a positive outlook for the commodity. The performance of iron ore is a key indicator of China’s economic growth, and the robust demand is expected to keep prices on the rise.