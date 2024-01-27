iQOO Set to Introduce Pad Air Tablet With 44W Fast Charging

Marked by its recent appearance on China's 3C certification platform, iQOO, the reputable technology company, is likely to debut its new tablet, the Pad Air. The device, known by its model number 'iPA2451', has been making waves in the industry for its remarkable ability to support a 44W fast-charging feature. This detail was unveiled in the certification listing for a compatible 44W charging adapter.

The Link Between iQOO Pad Air and Vivo Pad Air

Previously, the iQOO Pad Air was listed under the same model number on the Google Play-supported devices list. This isn't the only shared identity though. Intriguingly, the tablet shares its codename with the Vivo Pad Air, sparking speculation that the iQOO Pad Air could be a rebranded version of Vivo's Pad Air.

Features of the Vivo Pad Air

The Vivo Pad Air stands out with an 11.5-inch 2.8K display, powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. Further enhancing its functionality, it comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an 8500mAh battery bolstered with 44W fast charging support. The device also supports the Vivo Pencil 2 stylus and offers a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB-C. Complementing its powerful features, the Vivo Pad Air sports a metal rear shell and weighs a comfortable 530 grams. The slim design, just 6.67mm thick, adds to its appeal.

What's Next for iQOO Pad Air?

Details about the iQOO Pad Air remain scanty, but its presence on the certification list implies that a launch could be on the horizon, potentially as early as the second quarter of 2024, parallel with the release of the Vivo Pad 3. As anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts are keenly awaiting more information on this exceptional device.