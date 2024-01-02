en English
Automotive

Investor Concerns Mount over Volvo’s Electric Vehicle Transition

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Investor Concerns Mount over Volvo's Electric Vehicle Transition

The global pivot towards electric vehicles (EVs) has become increasingly fraught, with sales tapering and the momentum seemingly faltering. Industry experts predict a possible extinction of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2024, yet concerns are mounting that automakers may have overestimated the initial fascination with EVs. Amidst this unsettling landscape, Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely, is ambitiously transitioning towards exclusively EV production by 2030.

(Read Also: China’s ‘ValiantPanda’: A Voyage Towards Global Leadership in 2024)

Volvo’s Rocky Road to EV Dominance

Despite the growing sales of battery-powered cars and SUVs, Volvo’s share price has not kept pace with its European rivals or EV-specialist firms. Since its listing, the Swedish automaker has seen its market value plummet by over a third. This underperformance has been attributed to several factors, with one key uncertainty being whether Volvo can meet its ambitious targets, given that not all EV sales are inherently profitable.

The Polestar Predicament

Volvo owns a 48 percent stake in Polestar, its premium EV brand, currently running at a loss. Industry analysts forecast that Polestar may not turn a profit until 2025. Volvo’s recent announcement of additional funding for Polestar through external debt and equity, coupled with further financing, has sparked concerns about potential share overhang. Furthermore, Volvo’s free float is restricted to a mere 18 percent, limiting public trading of its shares.

(Read Also: China-Russia Alliance Pivotal in Global Affairs, Survey Reveals)

Stagnant Growth and Low Valuation

Elsewhere in Volvo’s business, profit growth appears stagnant, with predictions that group operating profits will remain flat over a three-year span. As a result, Volvo’s enterprise value relative to earnings is low, making it one of the most affordable automakers in Europe. Despite this, some analysts posit that Volvo’s shares may be undervalued, hinting at a higher potential share price based on standard industry multiples and the value of Polestar and other associated ventures.

However, market skepticism about Volvo’s ability to execute its strategy has kept its share price suppressed. The company’s current valuation may only appeal to investors with a long-term perspective, suggesting that the road to EV dominance for Volvo could be an arduous one.

Automotive Business China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

