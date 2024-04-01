India’s EAM Jaishankar Responds to China Naming Places in Arunachal Pradesh, Says “Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is And Will Always Be A State Of India”

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to China's recent move of renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, a region Beijing lays claim to as part of Southern Tibet. In a press conference held in Gujarat, Jaishankar dismissed these claims with a rhetorical question, emphasizing that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will remain an integral part of India. This statement comes after the Chinese Defence Ministry's declaration, marking another chapter in the long-standing territorial dispute between the two nations.

Background and Immediate Provocation

China's assertion over Arunachal Pradesh is not new, with the region often being referred to as 'Zangnan' or Southern Tibet by Beijing. The recent act of renaming 30 places in the state is seen as an attempt to reinforce these territorial claims. The Indian government has firmly rejected these overtures, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issuing a statement underscoring Arunachal Pradesh as an "integral and inalienable" part of India. This diplomatic standoff is part of a broader tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where both countries have deployed significant military resources.

India's Stand and International Response

India's rejection of China's renaming attempt is rooted in a long-standing policy of maintaining sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. The MEA's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, criticized the Chinese Defence Ministry's claims as "absurd" and "baseless," asserting that the people of Arunachal Pradesh would continue to benefit from India's developmental initiatives. The international community, including the United States, has recognized Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, opposing unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

This latest episode in the Sino-Indian territorial dispute underscores the complex dynamics at play in the region. While both countries have engaged in diplomatic talks to resolve their border issues, incidents like the renaming of places and increased military deployment along the LAC suggest a challenging path ahead. The steadfast stance taken by India reflects its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity, even as it navigates the intricacies of its relationship with a powerful neighbor like China.